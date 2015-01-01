पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार का फैसला:मिलिंग कंट्रोल ऑर्डर में होगा संशोधन, सरकारी धान खरीदने से इंकार नहीं कर सकेंगे मिलर

भोपाल44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने मंत्रालय में समीक्षा बैठक की। इसमें उन्होंने धान की सरकारी खरीदी की तैयारियों के निर्देश दिए हैं।
  • सितंबर में घटिया चावल बांटने का मामला उजागर हुआ था
  • अब धान मिलिंग नीति में संशोधन करने का का निर्णय

मध्य प्रदेश सरकार मिलिंग कंट्रोल ऑर्डर में संशोधन करने जा रही है। इसके लागू होने के बाद कोई भी मिलर सरकारी धान खरीदने से इंकार नहीं कर सकेगा। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने गुरुवार को शाम धान मिलिंग नीति को लेकर अफसरों की बैठक बुलाई थी। इसमें मुख्यमंत्री ने निर्देश दिए कि जिस तरह अच्छी गुणवत्ता का धान मिलर को दिया जाए, उसी गुणवत्ता का चावल सरकारी गोदामों और राशन दुकानों में भी पहुंचे। इस प्रक्रिया में यदि कालाबाजारी और गड़बड़ी करता है तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए।

दरअसल, मध्य प्रदेश में सितंबर माह में घटिया चावल बांटने का मामला उजागर हुआ था। इसके बाद 18 मिलर संचालकों और खाद्य आपूर्ति निगम के 9 कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी। मुख्यमंत्री ने धान उपार्जन की समीक्षा भी की। इस दौरान उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि किसानों को सहूलियत और अफरातफरी के बचाने के लिए उपार्जन केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ाई जाए, ताकि समय पर धान की खरीदी हो सके और किसानों को लंबा इंतजार ना करना पड़े। उन्होंने कहा कि तीन दिन में किसानों के खाते में राशि ट्रांसफर की जाए।

ईओडब्ल्यू को सौंपी गई थी जांच
गरीबों को घटिया चावल बांटने की जांच मुख्यमंत्री ने शिवराज सिंह चौहान के निर्देश पर ईओडब्ल्यू को सौंपी गई थी। इसके बाद बालाघाट, मंडला ,जबलपुर, सतना और झाबुआ में राशन दुकानों की जांच कर घटिया चावल जब्त किया गया था।

केंद्र की रिपोर्ट में उजागर हुआ था मामला
लॉकडाउन के दौरान केंद्र सरकार ने राज्यों से गरीबों को राशन वितरण करने के आदेश दिए थे। इसी को लेकर प्रदेश के मंडला और बालाघाट समेत सभी जिलों के गरीबों को चावल बांटे गए थे। मंडला और बालाघाट में हितग्राहियों ने घटिया चावल मिलने की शिकायत की थी। जिस पर केंद्र सरकार की जांच एजेंसी ने चावलों की गुणवत्ता की जांच की थी। जांच में पाया गया कि जो चावल गरीबों में बांटे गए थे वो जानवरों के खिलाने लायक थे।

विपक्ष ने सरकार पर बोला था हमला
घोटाला सामने आने के बाद विपक्ष शिवराज सरकार पर हमलावर हो गया था। इस मुद्दे पर दो दिन से सियासत चल रही है। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ ने सरकार पर सवाल उठाए थे और दोषी अधिकारियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की थी।

40 लाख मैट्रिक टन धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य
सरकार ने इस वर्ष 40 लाख मैट्रिक टन धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य रखा है। 16 नवंबर से 16 जनवरी तक यह खरीदी होगी। प्रदेश के 7.24 लाख किसानों ने इसके लिए पंजीयन कराया है।

