अव्यवस्था:फुटपाथों पर गुमठियां, बने पार्किंग स्थल जहां जगह बची वहां कचरा और गंदगी; पैदल यात्रियों के लिए फुटपाथों पर नहीं बची जगह, हादसों का अंदेशा

भोपाल41 मिनट पहले
शाहपुरा : फुटपाथ है या सड़क, समझना मुश्किल

रंगमहल चौराहा पर फुटपाथ पर गुमठियां लगी हुईं हैं तो शाहपुरा में फुटपाथ पर चार पहिया वाहन पार्क हो रहे हैं। शाम के समय में इस पर बाइक चलते देखी जा सकती है। ये कुछ उदाहरण हैं जिससे पता चलता है कि राजधानी में पैदल यात्रियों के चलने के लिए सुरक्षित जगह ही उपलब्ध नहीं है। इस सब की चर्चा इसलिए होर ही हे क्योंकि स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी, बीसीएलएल, ट्रैफिक पुलिस और नगर निगम सब मिलकर पेडेस्ट्रीस्ट्रीयन फर्स्ट अभियान चलाने की बात कह रहे हैं ।

ऐसे में सवाल यह है कि जब पैदल यात्री के चलने के लिए सड़क पर जगह ही नहीं है तो यह अभियान क्या केवल कागजी साबित नहीं हो जाएगा। बिट्‌टन मार्केट में भी फुटपाथ पर अस्थायी दुकानों के कब्जे हैं। त्यौहारों के मौसम में तो शहर के सभी फुटपाथ पर अस्थायी बाजार बन जाता है। कई जगहों पर तो प्रशासन ही इसकी अनुमति देता है। माता मंदिर से टीनशेड तक 45 मीटर चौड़ी सड़क का काम लगभग पूरा हो गया है।

सड़क बनाने के लिए पुराने फुटपाथ को तोड़ दिया गया है और अब नया फुटपाथ बनाया जा रहा है। इस निर्माणाधीन फुटपाथ पर कब्जे शुरू हो गए हैं। तुलसी नगर यानी लिंक रोड नंबर दो पर जहां फुटपाथ कब्जे से बचा हुआ है वहां कचरा, गंदगी और गाजर घास उगी हुई है। ऐसी स्थिति में इन फुटपाथ पर चलना ही मुश्किल है।

रंगमहल...बरसों से लगी हैं गुमठियां सड़क पर पार्क होते हैं वाहन

रंगमहल चौराहा पर फुटपाथ के ऊपर बरसों से गुमठियां लगी हुईं हैं। नतीजा यह होता है कि न्यू मार्केट के इस व्यस्ततम चौराहे पर पैदल यात्री भी गाड़ियों के बीच में से ही सड़क पार करते हैं।

पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम... फुटपाथ पर ही बनी पुलिस चौकी, राहगीर परेशान

पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के पास फुटपाथ पर पुलिस चौकी स्थापित कर दी है। यहां पैदल चलने वालों को फुटपाथ के नीचे से जाना पडता है। व्यस्त सड़क पर हादसे की आशंका बढ़ गई है।

इंडियन रोड कांग्रेस कहती है-

  • मिक्स लैंडयूज एरिया (रेसीडेंशियल) 1.8 मी.
  • मिक्स लैंडयूज एरिया (कमर्शियल) 2.5 मी.
  • फुटपाथ की ऊंचाई 15 मीटर से अधिक नहीं
  • जेब्रा क्राॅसिंग के पास फुटपाथ की डिजाइन ऐसा हो कि व्हील चेयर आसानी से ऊपर आ जाए।

यह अभियान लोगों को पैदल चलने और बस में सफर में सुरक्षित महसूस करने के लिए चलाया जाएगा। इसके लिए बेहतर और पर्याप्त फुटपाथ जरूरी हैं। हम आम लोगों का फीडबैक लेकर कार्रवाई करेंगे। अभियान की कार्ययोजना बन रही है। यह कम से कम चार महीने चलेगा।
- आदित्य सिंह, सीईओ, स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी, भोपाल

