ये गलत है:मथुरा में गुम पेन ड्राइव, अब छात्र से हो रही 5 लाख की ब्लैकमेलिंग

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • तस्वीरें वायरल करने की धमकी दे रहा अंजान शख्स
  • समझाने पर भी नहीं माना तो छात्र ने बागसेवनिया थाने में कर दी शिकायत

कानून की पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्र के फोटो वायरल करने की धमकी देकर अज्ञात बदमाश ने पांच लाख रुपए की अड़ीबाजी की है। ये तस्वीरें आरोपी के हाथ तब लगी थीं, जब दोस्त के साथ मथुरा घूमकर लौटते समय छात्र की पेन ड्राइव गुम गई थी। इनमें कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें भी थीं, जिन्हें छात्र सार्वजनिक नहीं करना चाहता है। पहले उसने अपने स्तर पर उसे समझाने की कोशिश की। वह नहीं माना तो छात्र ने बागसेवनिया थाने पहुंचकर आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाया है। पुलिस फिलहाल आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

टीआई संजीव चौकसे ने बताया कि इलाके में रहने वाला 21 वर्षीय छात्र एक शासकीय कॉलेज में कानून की पढ़ाई करता है। कुछ समय पहले वह अपनी एक दोस्त के साथ मथुरा घूमने गया था। दिल्ली होते हुए दोनों भोपाल लौटे। इस दौरान उनकी एक पेनड्राइव मथुरा में गुम हो गई। कुछ समय बाद छात्र की दोस्त के मोबाइल नंबर पर एक अंजान शख्स का कॉल आया।

दोस्त से कहा-मथुरा आकर पेन ड्राइव लो, 5 लाख दाे
कॉलर ने उसे मथुरा बुलाते हुए कहा कि अपनी पेन ड्राइव ले जाओ और इसके एवज में पांच लाख रुपए दे जाओ। छात्रा ने उसे अपने दोस्त का नंबर दिया। जब छात्र ने उससे बात की तो वह धमकाने लगा कि पेनड्राइव की तस्वीरें वायरल कर दूंगा। उसे समझाने की नाकाम कोशिशों के बाद छात्र ने इसकी शिकायत बागसेवनिया पुलिस से की। आवेदन की जांच के बाद पुलिस ने अज्ञात मोबाइल नंबर धारक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। तकनीक की मदद से पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

