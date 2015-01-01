पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Arif Masood News: Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Congress MLA Arif Masood Anticipatory Bail Hearing Today Latest News Update

कांग्रेस विधायक को झटका:आरिफ मसूद की अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी खारिज; विधायक ने कहा- बेल के लिए हाईकोर्ट में लगाएंगे याचिका

भोपाल30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजधानी की विशेष अदालत ने भोपाल मध्य के विधायक आरिफ मसूद की अग्रिम याचिका खारिज कर दी है।
  • भोपाल के स्पेशल कोर्ट में चल रही है सुनवाई

भोपाल मध्य से कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका स्पेशल कोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी है। मसूद पर इकबाल मैदान में हजारों की भीड़ इकट्ठा करने और धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने का आरोप है। तलैया थाने में उन पर धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने की गैर जमानती धाराओं में केस दर्ज है।

शनिवार को मामले की सुनवाई सांसद-विधायकों की स्पेशल कोर्ट में जज प्रमेंद्र कुमार सिंह की कोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई। जज ने अपराध की गंभीरता को देखते हुए विधायक मसूद की जमानत अर्जी खारिज कर दी है। विधायक मसूद की ओर से वरिष्ठ वकील अजय गुप्ता ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सुनवाई में भाग लिया। आरिफ मसूद इस समय कांग्रेस की तरफ से चुनाव प्रचार के लिए बिहार गए थे और अब तक भोपाल नहीं लौटे हैं। उन्होंने फोन पर दैनिक भास्कर से कहा है कि कोर्ट में अग्रिम जमानत याचिका लगाई है, अगर जमानत नहीं मिलती है, तो हम हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे।

मसूद पर भोपाल में फ्रांस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करने पर कार्रवाई की गई है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में पहले धारा 144 के उल्लंघन का केस दर्ज किया था, लेकिन बाद में धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने की धारा 153 में मसूद समेत 7 लोगों पर एफआईआर की थी। कोर्ट के निर्देश पर पुलिस ने प्रकरण की केस डायरी प्रतिवेदन के साथ पेश की है।

दो दिन पहले कॉलेज पर की गई कार्रवाई
प्रदर्शन और केस दर्ज होने के अगले ही दिन पुलिस और प्रशासन ने बड़े तालाब के कैचमेंट एरिया में बने मसूद के कॉलेज पर बुलडोजर चलाकर अतिक्रमण जमींदोज कर दिया था। इस दौरान पक्का निर्माण समेत अस्थायी हिस्से को गिराया गया था, हालांकि कॉलेज बिल्डिंग का मामला हाईकोर्ट में होने के कारण उस पर कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

यह है पूरा मामला
भोपाल मध्य से विधायक आरिफ मसूद पर आरोप हैं कि उन्होंने फ्रांस में हुई आतंकी घटना के विरोध में इकबाल मैदान भीड़ को एकत्रित कर लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काया है। इस दौरान उन्होंने फ्रांस का झंडा और वहां के राष्ट्रपति का पुतला जलाया था। इस दौरान दिए भाषण में मसूद ने कहा था कि केंद्र और राज्य की हिंदूवादी सरकार के मंत्री भी फ्रांस के कृत्य का समर्थन कर रहे हैं। सरकार ने फ्रांस का विरोध नहीं किया, तो हम हिंदुस्तान में भी ईंट से ईंट बजा देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें