  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Digvijaya Singh | Mohan Bhagwat In Bhopal Today News Updates; Digvijaya Singh Attacks On BJP Over Madhya Pradesh MLA Horse Trading

संघ की राजधानी में बड़ी बैठक:भोपाल में तीन दिन रहेंगे संघ प्रमुख भागवत; दिग्विजय का सवाल- क्या संघ विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त का समर्थन करती है?

भोपाल14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोहन भागवत का आज से तीन दिन का भोपाल प्रवास। दिग्विजय सिंह ने भागवत के दौरे को लेकर तंज किया है।
  • आरएसएस चीफ मोहन भागवत का तीन महीने में यह तीसरा भोपाल दौरा है

आरएसएस के सरसंघचालक मोहन भागवत और सर कार्यवाह भय्या जी जोशी आज से सात नवंबर तक भोपाल प्रवास पर रहेंगे। इस अवधि में वे संघ के क्षेत्रीय कार्यकारी मंडल की 5-6 नवंबर को होने वाली बैठक में कार्यकर्ताओं का मार्गदर्शन करेंगे। दिग्विजय सिंह ने इस पर तंज कसते हुए कहा है 'क्या भाजपा की गिरती साख पर चर्चा करेंगे? क्या खुल कर करोड़ों में बिकने वाले पूर्व विधायकों को संघ के चाल चरित्र व चेहरे से परिचित कराएंगे? या संघ भी विधायकों की ख़रीद फ़रोख़्त का समर्थन करती है?भागवत जी को इस पर स्पष्टीकरण देना चाहिए।'

आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत और सर कार्यवाह भय्या जी जोशी इस बार मध्य क्षेत्र की टोली के साथ भोपाल के शारदा विहार में बैठक होगी। जिसमें मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ के संघ पदाधिकारी शामिल होंगे। इस बैठक में कोरोना काल में संघ द्वारा की गई सेवाओं की समीक्षा होगी। आदिवासियों के बीच में भ्रम फैलाने वाली संस्थाओं से निपटने व मजदूरों को मुख्य धारा में लाने की रणनीति बनाई जाएगी। बीते तीन महीने में संघ प्रमुख भागवत का यह तीसरा भोपाल दौरा है।

दिग्विजय सिंह का तंज-

क्षेत्रीय स्तर पर बैठकें आयोजित करने का फैसला
बताया जा रहा है कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण अब राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ ने कार्यकारी मंडल की देशव्यापी बड़ी-बड़ी बैठके करने के बजाय क्षेत्रीय स्तर पर छोटी-छोटी बैठकें आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया है। इसी निर्णय के तहत भोपाल में आयोजित हो रही इस बैठक में केवल 40 संघ पदाधिकारियों के शामिल होंगे।

कोरोना के चलते नहीं हुई है संघ की अखिल भारतीय स्तर की बैठक
हर साल संघ की अखिल भारतीय स्तर पर कार्यकारी मंडल की बैठक होती थी, लेकिन इस साल कोरोना संकट के कारण यह बैठक नहीं हो पाई। इसलिए मोहन भागवत और भय्या जी जोशी क्षेत्रीय स्तर पर कार्य करने वाली टोलियों के साथ बैठक कर रहे हैं। संघ की जानकारी में आया है कि देश में संख्या के हिसाब से मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में बड़ी संख्या में रहने वाले आदिवासी वर्ग हमेशा से अपने को हिंदू बताते और लिखते रहे है।

2021 की जनगणना को लेकर भी बनेगी रणनीति
बताया जा रहा है कि पिछले कुछ समय से सक्रिय कुछ संस्थाएं इन आदिवासियों को प्रलोभन दे कर भ्रमित कर रही है कि वह 2021 की जनगणना में अपने धर्म के आगे हिंदू न दर्ज कराएं। मध्य क्षेत्र की बैठक में संघ इन संस्थाओं से निपटने की रणनीति बनाएगा ताकि ये आदिवासी 2021 की होने वाली जनगणना में अपने धर्म के आगे हिंदू ही दर्ज कराएं।

संघ ने पूरे देश को 11 क्षेत्रों में बांटा
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ ने पूरे देश को 11 क्षेत्रों में बांटा है, इनमें से एक मध्य क्षेत्र है। मध्य क्षेत्र में हो रही इस बैठक से पहले संघ बेंगलूर में बैठक कर चुका है। संघ पदाधिकारियों के मुताबिक हर वर्ष दीपावली से पहले कार्यकारी मंडल की बैठक बुलाए जाने का प्रावधान है।

