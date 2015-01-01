पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत:कोरोना काल में संघ की भूमिका पर चर्चा, दो साल तक सेवा कार्य पर रहेगा फोकस; भागवत से मिलने पहुंचे शिवराज

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजधानी भोपाल में तीन दिन के प्रवास पर हैं संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, इस दौरान मध्य क्षेत्र की टोली भाग लेगी।
  • संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत 3 महीने में तीसरी बार आए हैं भोपाल
  • मध्य क्षेत्र टोली की बैठकें होंगी, जिसमें एमपी-सीजी के पदाधिकारी आए हैं

भोपाल स्थित शारदा विहार में आरएसएस की महत्वपूर्ण बैठक चल रही है। संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, सरकार्यवाह भैया जी जोशी के अलावा मध्य प्रांत के पदाधिकारी बैठक में शामिल है। दो दिवसीय इस बैठक के पहले दिन कोरोना काल के दौरान संघ की भूमिका पर चर्चा हुई। इस दौरान तय किया गया कि अगले दो साल तक सेवा कार्य में फोकस रहेगा इसके लिए संघ का चेहरा बदलने की तैयारी है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने गुरुवार को संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से मुलाकात भी की है। भागवत 3 माह में तीसरी बार बुधवार देर शाम भोपाल पहुंचे थे।

सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार संघ फोकस सेवा भारती और विद्या भारती सामाजिक गतिविधियों को बढ़ाने पर रहेगा। संघ मूल रूप से शाखा आयोजित करता है, लेकिन इसके साथ अनुषांगिक संगठन विद्यार्थी परिषद और मजदूर संघ भी सक्रिय भूमिका में हैं। बैठक में तय किया गया है कि सेवा भारती और विद्या भारती को ज्यादा महत्व दिया जाएगा, ताकि समाज के बीच अधिक से अधिक काम हो सके।हालांकि इसका लाभ भविष्य में भाजपा को ही प्रत्यक्ष और अप्रत्यक्ष तौर पर होगा। संघ के पदाधिकारी यह भी मानते हैं कि अब समय के साथ बदलाव भी जरूरी है। कोरोना काल के दौरान समाज के बीच काम करने के बाद जो फीडबैक आया है उस पर मंथन चल रहा है।

हर साल संघ की अखिल भारतीय स्तर पर कार्यकारी मंडल की बैठक आयोजित होती थी, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना महामारी के चलते यह बैठक क्षेत्रवार आयोजित की जा रही है। बैठक में मार्च से नवंबर तक के कार्यों की समीक्षा होगी। इसमें संघ के मध्यभारत, मालवा, महाकौशल और छत्तीसगढ़ की प्रान्त टोली, क्षेत्र टोली और मध्य क्षेत्र में रहने वाले केंद्रीय पदाधिकारी भी शामिल हो रहे हैं।

