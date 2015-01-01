पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेसर का असर:1200 से ज्यादा कारें बुक, शगुन के लिए मिलीग्राम में भी मिल रहे सोने के सिक्के

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
भोपाल. न्यू मार्केट में इस साल अच्छी बुक्री की उम्मीद है।
  • पिछली धनतेरस की तुलना में 30%-35% अधिक बिक्री होने का अनुमान है
  • 8 माह बाद सराफा में बड़ी खरीदारी की उम्मीद

बाजारों में इस बार पिछले साल से कहीं ज्यादा कारोबार होने की उम्मीद व्यापारी लगा रहे हैं। भोपाल ऑटोमोबाइल डीलर एसोसिएशन (बाडा) के अध्यक्ष आशीष पांडे कहते हैं, ऑटो लोन पहली बार 8% से कम हैं। इसलिए चार पहिया वाहनों की बिक्री पिछली धनतेरस की तुलना में 30%-35% अधिक होने का अनुमान है।

एसोसिएशन की माने तो करीब 1200 चार पहिया वाहनों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। इधर, संक्रमण बढ़ने के बाद 58 हजार रु. प्रति दस ग्राम तक पहुंचा सोना अब 52,400 रु. प्रति दस ग्राम पर आ गया है। श्री सर्राफा एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष नरेश अग्रवाल कहते हैं कि 8 माह बाद सराफा में बड़ी खरीदारी की उम्मीद है। शगुन के लिए सोने के मिलीग्राम वाले वजन के सिक्के बाजार में मिल रहे हैं। यह सिक्के 100 मिलीग्राम से शुरू है।

प्रदोषकाल में रहेगी त्रयोदशी..

^गुरुवार को द्वादशी शाम 6:04 मिनट तक रहेगी। इसके बाद त्रयोदशी शुरू होेगी। प्रदोषकाल उपलब्ध रहेगा। धनतेरस की पूजा शाम को होती है, इसलिए गुरुवार को ही मनाएं। -पं. विनोद रावल, उज्जैन

^पंचांग भेद हो सकते हैं. लेकिन त्रयोदशी गुरुवार को मनाई जाएगी, तभी रूप चौदस सुबह के समय 13 को और 14 को दीपावली मनाना उचित रहेगा। -पं. भंवरलाल शर्मा, ज्योतिषी

^12 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी प्रदोष काल में रहेगी। नारायण विजय पंचांग के मुताबिक 13 को त्रयोदशी दोपहर 3:59 बजे समाप्त हो जाएगी। प्रदोषकाल में नहीं रहेगी। -पं. आनंद शंकर व्यास, उज्जैन

उदयातिथि व प्रदोषकाल दोनों में तेरस

^12 को रात 9:30 तक द्वादशी गोवत्स पर्व रहेगा। इसके बाद रात 9:31 से त्रयोदशी प्रारंभ होगी। जो शुक्रवार शाम को सूर्यास्त के बाद प्रदोषकाल अवधि में 5.59 तक रहेगी। -पं. हेमचंद्र पांडेय

^शुक्रवार शाम 5:59 तक त्रयोदशी रहेगी। नरक चतुर्दशी पर उबटन लगाकर स्नान करने का विधान है। इसलिए प्रदोष व्यापिनी त्रयोदशी होने के कारण इसे 13 को मनाना चाहिए। -पं. विष्णु राजौरिया

^भगवान धनवंतरि का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है। शुक्रवार को ही धनतेरस व धनवंतरि जयंती मनाया जाना उचित रहेगा। -अंजना गुप्ता, ज्योतिषी

ज्यादातर मंदिरों में आज
बड़वाले महादेव मंदिर, चौक स्थित राधावल्लभ मंदिर, बिड़ला मंदिर, गुफा मंदिर, करूणाधाम आश्रम स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर व तलैया स्थित राधाकृष्ण मंदिर में आज ही धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी।

