पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • More Than 15 Thousand Birds Will Plant Cottage In Office, School And Colleges, So That Our Sparrow Will Return

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई कवायत:ऑफिस, स्कूल और कॉलेजों में 15 हजार से ज्यादा पक्षी कुटीर लगाएंगे, ताकि वापस लौट आएं हमारी गौरैया

भोपाल2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: वंदना श्रोती
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मार्च में शुरुआत - भोपाल सहित प्रदेश में 40% गौरैया हुईं कम, अब इन्हें बुलाने के लिए वन विभाग शुरू कर रहा अभियान

कभी हर घर-आंगन में गौरैया पक्षी की चहचहाट सुनाई देती थी, लेकिन अब यह विलुप्त होने की कगार पर हैं। एक सर्वे के मुताबिक भोपाल सहित प्रदेश में 40% गौरैया की संख्या में कमी आई है। इसे देखते हुए अब वन विभाग ने इन्हें बचाने का बीड़ा उठाया है। सामाजिक वानिकी वन वृत गौरैया को वापस लाने के लिए एक अभियान शुरू कर रहा है, जिसका नाम है- ओ री चिरैया अंगना में फिर आजा रे...।

इसके तहत वन विभाग सरकारी दफ्तरों, स्कूल, कॉलेज आदि स्थानों पर 15 हजार से ज्यादा गौरैया पक्षी कुटीर लगाएगा। इसके अलावा कॉलोनियों में लोगों को जागरूक करेगा कि वे भी पक्षी कुटीर लगाएं, जिससे गौरैया की संख्या में बढ़ सके। वन विभाग ने इसका पायलट प्रोजेक्ट विदिशा में शुरू किया था, जो सफल रहा। अब इसे भोपाल में लागू किया जा रहा है।

विलुप्त होने की वजह... गौरैया विशेषज्ञ और यह कुटीर बनाने वाले विकास यादव का कहना है कि घरों में इनके रहने की जगह नहीं है, क्योंकि टाइल्स का इस्तेमाल ज्यादा होने लगा है। खेती में कीटनाशकों का इस्तेमाल और शहरों-गांवों में बड़ी तादाद में लगे मोबाइल टॉवर भी गौरैया समेत दूसरे पक्षियों के लिए बड़ा खतरा बने हुए हैं। गौरैया मुख्यतः काकून, बाजरा, धान, पके चावल के दाने व कीड़े खाती हैं, जो अब नहीं मिलता।

यदि पर्यावरण अनुकूल हो तो गौरैया साल भर भी ब्रीडिंग करती हैं।
यदि पर्यावरण अनुकूल हो तो गौरैया साल भर भी ब्रीडिंग करती हैं।

20 मार्च... गौरैया दिवस पर शुुरुआत
सामाजिक वानिकी वन वृत भोपाल के चीफ कंजरवेटर एचसी गुप्ता ने बताया कि इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ एग्रीकल्चरल रिसर्च के एक सर्वेक्षण में पाया गया कि मप्र में गौरैया की संख्या में 40% तक की कमी देखी गई है। उनका कहना है कि पर्यावरण को अनुकूल बनाने में गौरैया की महत्वपूर्ण है। यही वजह है कि भोपाल में ओ री चिरैया अंगना में फिर आजा रे अभियान 20 मार्च को गौरैया दिवस से शुरू किया जा रहा है।

प्रजनन काल है... गुप्ता ने बताया कि गौरैया का प्रजनन काल मार्च से लेकर अक्टूबर का होता है। यदि पर्यावरण अनुकूल हो तो यह साल भर भी ब्रीडिंग करती हैं। मार्च में अभियान शुरू करने से अच्छा रिजल्ट मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser