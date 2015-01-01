पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वित्त विभाग में सीआर सार्वजनिक करने से बवाल:250 से ज्यादा अधिकारियों के प्रमोशन में आ सकती है दिक्कत

भोपाल20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
64 विभागों में वित्त विभाग द्वारा जारी आदेश में सीआर के नाम पर 250 से ज्यादा अफसरों के नाम सार्वजनिक कर दिए।

वित्त सेवा के अधिकारियों की सीआर सार्वजनिक किए जाने के बाद बवाल मचा हुआ है। वित्त विभाग ने हाल ही में एक आदेश जारी किया है, जिसमें 250 से ज्यादा अफसरों के नाम सार्वजनिक कर उनसे 26 दिसंबर तक सीआर उपलब्ध कराने को कहा गया है।

ऐसा न होने पर उनके प्रमोशन में दिक्कत आ सकती है। 64 विभागों में वित्त विभाग द्वारा जारी आदेश में यह बात देखने में सामने आई है कि जिसमें सीआर के नाम पर 250 से ज्यादा अफसरों के नाम सार्वजनिक कर दिए। कमिश्नर ट्रेजरी के स्तर पर भी अफसरों की सीआर के मामले लंबित हैं।

विभाग द्वारा जारी आदेश मप्र वित्त सेवा के समस्त संचालक, अपरसंचालक, संयुक्त संचालक, उप संचालक और सहायक संचालक के लिए निकाला गया है। यदि कोई अधिकारी दूसरे विभाग में पदस्थ है तो उस विभाग द्वारा जो आवक आती है तो उसमें संबंधित अधिकारी के सीआर की जानकारी भेजे जाने का विवरण रहता है लेकिन मंत्रालय में इसे गायब कर दिया जाता है। जो आदेश जारी हुआ है, उनमें से मात्र 20% ही अफसर ऐसे हैं जिनकी सीआर नहीं आ पाई है। 80% की सीआर कहां चली गई उसका अता-पता नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें