25 नवंबर से शुरू होगा भारत भवन का वर्चुएल टूर:वर्चुअल टूर सुविधा वाला देश का पहला मल्टी आर्ट सेंटर, मॉडर्न आर्ट गैलरी में 2500 से अधिक आर्ट वर्क

भोपाल31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वर्चुअल टूर में विजिटर काे नया एक्सपीरियंस देने के लिए तीनों आर्ट गैलरी में नेचर के अनुसार बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक दिया गया है।
  • एक क्लिक पर देखने को मिल जाएंगी सैयद हैदर रजा, एमएफ हुसैन की रेयर पेंटिंग्स
  • 6000 लगभग आर्ट वर्क हैं ट्राइबल एंड फोक आर्ट गैलरी में

कोविड-19 के कारण लंबे समय कला प्रेमी भारत भवन नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं। लेकिन, अब भारत भवन खुद अपना कला का संसार लेकर अपने मोबाइल फोन या कम्प्यूटर स्क्रीन पर पहुंचने को तैयार है। असल में, अब भारत भवन का वर्चुअल टूर तैयार किया जा रहा है, जहां सैयद हैदर रजा और एमएफ हुसैन जैसे कलाकारों के रेयर आर्ट वर्क वर्चुअली देखने को मिलेंगे। यह टूर 25 नवंबर से शुरू हो जाएगा। यह देश का ऐसा पहला मल्टी आर्ट सेंटर है, जो वर्चुअल टूर की सुविधा देगा। इस टूर में भारत भवन की सभी गैलरीज, वर्कशॉप्स, एम्फी थिएटर सहित पूरी कला यात्रा देख सकेंगे।

फिजिकल जैसा अनुभव
वर्चुअल टूर में आप घर बैठ अपने मोबाइल फोन या कम्प्यूटर से भारत भवन के किसी भी हिस्से को उसी तरह से देख सकेंगे, जैसे आप 360 डिग्री मेंं भौतिक रूप से उपस्थित होकर ले रहे हों। वर्चुअल टूर में विजिटर काे नया एक्सपीरियंस देने तीनों आर्ट गैलरी में नेचर के अनुसार बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक दिया गया है। जैसे, मॉडर्न आर्ट गैलरी में सरोद सुनाई देंगा, ट्राइबल गैलरी में लोकसंगीत।

वर्चुअल देखना अलग अनुभव
संतूर वादक भजन सोपोरी ने कहा, आर्ट एंड कल्चर के लिए आने वाले समय में तकनीक महत्वपूर्ण होगी। यह बहुत बड़ा कल्चरल सेंटर है और इसकी विरासत, कलात्मकता को वर्चुअल देखना एक अलग अनुभव होगा।

वर्चुअल असिस्टेंट भी
वर्चुअल टूर डिजाइन करने वाले हितेश आहूजा ने बताया कि शुरुआती स्तर पर भारत भवन का यह वर्चुअल टूर पूरी तरह से बनकर तैयार हो गया है। अभी इसमें जल्द ही वर्चुअल असिस्टेंट भी जोड़ा जाएगा ताकि जो भी यूजर इसे उपयोग करें उससे टूर में एक गाइड मिले जो उस आर्ट गैलरी या परिसर के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दे पाए।

यहां हैं वर्चुअल टूर
कला संस्थानों में वर्चुअल टूर की श्रेणी में तीन महीने पहले जनजातीय संग्रहालय और उज्जैन के त्रिवेणी संग्रहालय में वर्चुअल टूर तैयार किए जा चुके है।

25 नवंबर से दर्शकों के लिए उपलब्ध
भारत भवन का वर्चुअल टूर बनकर तैयार है। यह कला प्रेमियों को 25 नवंबर से एक्सेस करने को मिलेगा। यह पहला मल्टीनेशनल आर्ट सेंटर है जिसने वर्चुअल टूर तैयार किया है। -शिव शेखर शुक्ला, न्यासी सचिव, भारत भवन

