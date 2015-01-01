पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से हालात गंभीर:भोपाल में आज 301 नए केस, एक की मौत; चार दिन से हर रोज 300 से पार नए मामले

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
तस्वीर शनिवार की जेपी अस्पताल के फीवर क्लीनिक की है, जहां पर सन्नाटा है। फीवर क्लीनिक में कोरोना की जांच और दवाइयां दी जाती हैं।
  • सीएम शिवराज ने क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट की सिफारिशों को लागू करने के निर्देश दिए
  • ठंड आने से कोरोना संक्रमण थमा नहीं बढ़ने लगा, लोग समझ रहे वायरल

मध्य प्रदेश में कोरोना के हर रोज बढ़ते मामलों को लेकर सरकार ने गंभीरता दिखाई है। कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए राजधानी भोपाल समेत प्रदेश के पांच जिलों में नाइट कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। रविवार को सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट की रिपोर्ट पर मंथन किया। इसमें सामने आया है कि भोपाल समेत प्रदेश के 9 जिलों में संक्रमण सबसे ज्यादा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। इसलिए उन्होंने कलेक्टर को क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट के फैसले लागू करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

इधर, राजधानी में बीते चार दिन से हर रोज तीन सौ ज्यादा केस आ रहे हैं। 22 नवंबर यानि रविवार को 301 नए कोरोना केस आए हैं। जबकि एक की मौत हुई है। कोरोना की जंग जीतकर घर जाने वालों में 221 लोग शामिल हैं। अब तक भोपाल में कोरोना से 531 लोगों के मरने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। वहीं ठीक कोरोना केस बढ़ककर 26 हजार 636 हो गए हैं। हालांकि इस दौरान मौत के आंकड़े बेहद कम रहे हैं। सितंबर तक हर रोज औसतन 3-4 मरीज होते थे, वहीं अब एक से दो मरीजों की ही मौत हो रही है।

सर्दी का असर समझकर जांच कराने में देरी कर रहे हैं लोग
गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज के पल्मोनरी डिपार्टमेंट के एचओडी डॉ. लोकेन्द्र दवे की मानें तो पहले लोग बुखार आने या किसी और तरह की परेशानी होने पर तत्काल जांच करा रहे थे। लेकिन, पिछले कुछ दिनों में सर्दी बढ़ने के बाद से लोग जांच कराने में ज्यादा समय ले रहे हैं। मौसम का असर समझकर या तो अनदेखा कर रहे हैं और अपने स्तर पर ही दवाएं ले रहे हैं।

यही वजह है कि जब तक मरीज अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं उनमें संक्रमण फैल चुका होता है। 2-3 दिन बाद तबियत नहीं सुधरने पर मरीज कोरोना जांच कराने पहुंचता है। पॉजिटिव आने पर ही अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। इस देरी से ही मरीजों को ठीक होने में ज्यादा समय लग रहा है।

जेपी अस्पताल के कोविड इंचार्ज डॉ. योगेंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि सर्दी बढ़ने से वायरस का संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है और लोग इसे हल्के में ले रहे हैं। दूसरा, बाजारों में हाल में बढ़ी भीड़ ने कोरोना को बढ़ाने में बड़ा योगदान दिया है। लोगों को खुद से ही सतर्कता अपनानी होगी, तभी कोविड को नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है।

तीन महीने में 150-200 से कम केस आए ही नहीं
राजधानी में सितंबर से लेकर नवंबर तक तीन महीने में किसी भी दिन कोरोना के 150-200 से कम केस आए ही नहीं हैं। 1 सितंबर को 199 केस, 15 सितंबर को 215, 30 सितंबर को 278, 15 अक्टूबर को 181, 31 अक्टूबर को 134 और 15 नवंबर को 237 नए मामले भोपाल में आए थे। हालांकि इस दौरान राहत वाली बात ये रही कि कोरोना की मृत्युदर 0.5 से 1% ही रही। जबकि रिकवरी रेट 80 फीसदी से ज्यादा रहा है

युवाओं में ज्यादा संक्रमण
भोपाल क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट से मिली रिपोर्ट में सामने आया कि बुजुर्गों की अपेक्षा युवाओं और महिलाओं की अपेक्षा पुरुषों में संक्रमण का रेट ज्यादा है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 60 प्रतिशत युवा संक्रमित हैं। यह बात भी सामने आई कि युवा ज्यादा लापरवाह हैं। ऐसे में समाजसेवी संगठनों के सहयोग से युवाओं के बीच ज्यादा से ज्यादा जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जाएगा। बैठक में हुए मंथन में यह भी सामने आया कि गांव की अपेक्षा शहरों में संक्रमण ज्यादा तेजी से फैल रहा है।

भोपाल में कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। साथ ही एनजीओ की मदद से लोगों को जागरूक भी किया जा रहा है। पहले चुनाव और बाद में दिवाली और त्योहारी सीजन में खरीदी और बाजारों में भीड़ ने कोरोना केस एकाएक बढ़ा दिए हैं।

भोपाल, इंदौर समेत 5 जिलों में नाइट कर्फ्यू
प्रदेश में कोरोना के मामलों में तेजी देखते हुए सरकार ने 5 जिलों में 21 नवंबर से नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू कर दिया है। भोपाल, इंदौर, ग्वालियर, रतलाम और विदिशा में रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू रहेगा। नाइट कर्फ्यू के पहले दिन इन जिलों में सख्ती दिखाई गई। भोपाल में कर्फ्यू तो रात 10 बजे लगाया जाना था, पर कुछ दुकानदारों ने रात 8 बजे दुकानें बंद करने का फैसला लिया है। इंदौर की मशहूर छप्पन दुकान रात 9 बजे ही बंद हो गई।

भोपाल में 4 दिन से बढ़े कोरोना केस

तारीखनए मामलेरिकवर
19 नवंबर425212
20 नवंबर311221
21 नवंबर313240
22 नवंबर301221
