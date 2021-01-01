पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध कॉलोनियों को वैध करने की तैयारी:भोपाल में 350 समेत प्रदेश में 5000 से ज्यादा अवैध कॉलोनियां होंगी वैध

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • मेट्रो के 8 हजार करोड़ रुपए के टेंडर अप्रैल के बाद जारी होंगे

प्रदेश में अप्रैल में प्रस्तावित नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के पहले अवैध कॉलोनियों को वैध करने की शुरुआत हो सकती है। राज्य में 5 हजार से ज्यादा अवैध कॉलोनियां हैं, जिनमें से 350 भोपाल में हैं। नगरीय विकास एवं आवास मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने मंगलवार को मंत्रालय में विभागीय अधिकारियों से इस बारे में शीघ्र कार्यवाही करने को कहा है। साथ ही भोपाल और इंदौर में मेट्रो रेल के पहले फेज का काम अगस्त 2023 तक पूरा करने को कहा है।

भोपाल में सुभाष नगर से एम्स तक 6.22 किलोमीटर में मेट्रो रेल का काम शुरू हो चुका है। मेट्रो रेल के काम में तेजी लाए जाने के लिए नए वित्तीय वर्ष यानी आगामी 1 अप्रैल के बाद 8 हजार करोड़ रुपए के टेंडर जारी होंगे। मेट्रो रेल में 14,442 करोड़ रुपए की लागत आना है, जिसमें भोपाल में 6941 करोड़ और इंदौर में 7500 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे।

प्रदेश में अवैध कॉलोनियों को वैध किए जाने के लिए नगरपालिका, नगर परिषद अवैध कॉलोनी एवं निर्माण नियमितीकरण के नियम तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। विधि विभाग से इस बारे में राय ली जा चुकी है। इसके बाद जनवरी के महीने में मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में गठित वरिष्ठ सचिवों की समिति की भी इस संबंध में बैठक आयोजित की जा चुकी है। नगरीय विकास एवं आवास मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने इस बारे में शीघ्र ही कार्यवाही करने को कहा है।

