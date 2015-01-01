पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Mother Swear, There Is Not Even 100 Rupees, If You Want, Look At The Purse; 200 Invoices Were Made In A Day In The City

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चालान के बीच चालाकी:मां कसम, 100 रुपए भी नहीं हैं, चाहो तो पर्स देख लो; शहर में दिनभर में 200 चालान बने

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चालान का सुनते ही तुरंत लगा लिया मास्क
  • 33 हजार 300 रुपए की वसूली हुई

सर, प्लीज छोड़ दो। मां की कसम सच बोल रहा हूं, मेरा पर्स देख लीजिए, इसमें 100 रुपए भी नहीं हैं। अगली बार से पक्का मास्क लगाऊंगा। बिना मास्क लगाए पकड़ाऊं तो गाड़ी रख लेना। रेतघाट पर रविवार को चालानी कार्रवाई के दौरान एक बाइक सवार पंकज इस तरह की मिन्नतें पुलिस से कर रहा था। पुलिस ने उसकी एक न सुनी, चालान काट दिया। आखिरकार पंकज को दोस्त से पैसे उधार लेकर पुलिस को देना पड़े।

सबसे ज्यादा चालान बिना मास्क के काटे
शहर में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर चली कार्रवाई के दौरान नगर निगम और जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने 200 से अधिक चालान बनाए । इनमें से सबसे ज्यादा चालान मास्क न पहनने को लेकर बनाए गए। मास्क न पहनने पर कोलार एसडीएम राजेश गुप्ता ने टीमें बनाकर जुर्माने की कार्रवाई की। इनमें से कई लोगों से चालान के रूप में एक हजार रुपए भी वसूले। इस दौरान उन्हें चेतावनी दी गई कि अगली बार बिना मास्क मिले तो पांच हजार रुपए का चालान कटेगा।

बहाने ही बहाने... कार्रवाई के दौरान पुलिस और प्रशासन को कुछ ने कहा- रोज मास्क लगाते हैं, आज ही भूल गया। कुछ ने कहा- मास्क मुंह से खिसक गया, लेकिन पता नहीं चला। एक ने कहा- कवर्ड हेलमेट लगाया है तो मास्क की जरूरत क्या है। इन सभी के 100-100 रुपए के चालान बनाए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें