हमीदिया अस्पताल में 3 मौत का जिम्मेदार कौन?:चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री सारंग बोले- लाइट जाने से किसी भी कोरोना मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई; प्रबंधन की रिपोर्ट को बनाया आधार

भोपाल
भोपाल के हमीदिया अस्पताल में लाइट जाने के बाद तीन कोरोना संक्रिमतों की मौत हो गई। प्रबंधन का कहना है कि बिजली गुल होना इसका कारण नहीं है।
  • हमीदिया अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने 12 घंटे के अंदर ही रिपोर्ट दे दी

भोपाल के हमीदिया अस्पताल में कोरोना वार्ड में बिजली गुल होने के बाद कोरोना के तीन मरीजों की मौत का जिम्मेदार हमीदिया अस्पताल प्रबंधन नहीं है। यह कहना है कि चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री विश्वास सारंग का। उन्होंने कहा कि हमीदिया अस्पताल में 3 लोगों की मौत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। लेकिन अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने रिपोर्ट में लाइट के कारण से मौत होने से इनकार किया है। बैकअप की पूरी व्यवस्था थी, लेकिन लाइट जाना मोत का कारण नहीं है। हालांकि लापरवाही बरतने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। अब सवाल उठता है कि आखिर सिस्टम में उलझी इन मौतों का जिम्मेदार कौन हैं?

अस्पताल में पूरे इंतजाम थे
सारंग का कहना है कि हमीदिया अस्पताल में करीब 6 बजे पर लाइट गई थी। वहां बैकअप के इंतजाम हैं। यह थ्री लेयर में था। बिजली बंद होने पर जनरेटर चालू हो गया था। उसके बंद होते ही वेंटीलेटर का अपना सिस्टम चालू हो गया था। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने 12 घंटे के अंदर मामले की रिपोर्ट मंत्री को सौंप दी। सारंग ने कहा कि मेंटेनेंस नहीं करने वाले पीडब्ल्यूडी के इंजीनियर को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

डीन को नोटिस दिया गया है। सीएम के निर्देश पर उच्च स्तरीय जांच होगी। जांच रिपोर्ट आज ही दी जाएगी। दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हमीदिया प्रशासन ने जो रिपोर्ट दी है, उसने लाइट जाने के कारण मृत्यु नहीं होना कहा है। तीन लोगों की जिन मरीजों को वेंटिलेटर पर रखा था। उसका दो घंटे का बैकअप था। एक घंटे के भीतर बिजली आ गई थी। तीन मरीजों की मौत होना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। जांच रिपोर्ट के बाद जो दोषी होगा कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इधर अस्पताल के अधीक्षक आरडी चौरसिया ने मीटिंग में होने का हवाला देते हुए बात करने से मना कर दिया।

