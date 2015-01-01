पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में दर्द का इंजेक्शन बना नशे का कारोबार:एलर्जी और दर्द के 2 इंजेक्शन मिलाने से नशे का डोज तैयार; एक ही Needle का उपयोग करने से मस्ती के साथ एड्स भी मिल रहा

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
भोपाल क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने नशे के कुल 184 इंजेक्शन जब्त किए।
  • क्राइम ब्रांच ने शहर के 12 से अधिक ठिकानों पर दबिश दी, 3 से ज्यादा पकड़े गए
  • ड्रग्स तस्कर, ग्राहक और मेडिकल स्टोर संचालक को भी क्राइम ब्रांच ने गिरफ्तार किया

भोपाल में नशे की लत में डूबे युवा अब जानलेवा इंजेक्शन को नशे के रूप में उपयोग कर रहे हैं। थोड़े से लालच में मौत के गर्त में ले जा रहे नशे के सौदागरों ने दर्द के ऐसे ही दो 2 इंजेक्शन को मिलाकर एक नया डोज तैयार किया है। महज 18 रुपए के इन दो इंजेक्शन को 170 रुपए में बेचकर युवाओं की नसों में जहर भरने वाले तस्करों के पकड़े जाने पर इसका खुलासा हुआ। क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने शनिवार सुबह से शुरू की कार्रवाई कर 4 लोगों को पकड़ा है। इसमें प्रतिबंध के बाद भी इंजेक्शन बेचने वाले मेडिकल संचालक को भी गिरफ्तार किया है।

करीब 12 घंटे की कार्रवाई

DIG भोपाल इरशाद वली ने बताया कि Crime Branch ने शनिवार सुबह 6 बजे से शहर के विभिन्न इलाकों में दबिश देना शुरू किया। छोला, ऐशबाग, तलैया और हनुमानगंज समेत आधा दर्जन क्षेत्रों में पुलिस की टीमें लगातार दबिश देती रहीं। इस दौरान पुलिस ने 3 से अधिक लोगों को नशा करते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा। यह इंजेक्शन के माध्यम से नशा कर रहे थे।

पूछताछ के बाद दोपहर तक पुलिस ने इस मामले में लालघाटी से 32 साल के एक मेडिकल संचालक अनिल बलवानी को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। यही इंजेक्शन बेचता था। इसके अलावा छोला से 28 साल के रोहित कुचबंदिया, 19 साल के सुमित कुचबंदिया और ऐशबाग से आसिफ कुचबंदिया को गिरफ्तार किया।

एक ही इंजेक्शन से सभी को यह डोज दिया जाता है।
प्रतिबंधित इंजेक्शन के 4ML में नशा, उससे ज्यादा मौत

पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार यह दोनों इंजेक्शन डॉक्टरी सलाह के बाद ही ग्राहक को दिए जाते हैं। यह दोनों इंजेक्शन मार्केट में पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित हैं और यह केवल विशेष परिस्थितियों में डॉक्टरी पर्चे पर ही मरीज को उपलब्ध कराए जाते हैं। इसमें एक इंजेक्शन एलर्जी के लिए उपयोग किया जाता है। जबकि दूसरा इंजेक्शन मार्फिन है। यह बेहद दर्द में मरीज को सुलाने के लिए लगाया जाता है।

इन दोनों इंजेक्शन के 2-2 ML का कॉम्बिनेशन मिलाकर इस दर्द के इंजेक्शन को नशे का डोज बना दिया जाता है। डॉक्टरों की माने तो इसे लेने के बाद आदमी 4 से 6 घंटे तक बेहद नशे में रहता है। उसे कुछ भी होश नहीं रहता है। वह अपने आप को हवा में उड़ता हुआ महसूस करता है। उसे बहुत ही रिलैक्स लगता है, लेकिन जरा भी ज्यादा लेने पर तत्काल मौत हो जाती है।

नशे के साथ एड्स सभी दे रहे लोगों को

ASP Crime Branch गोपाल सिंह धाकड़ ने बताया कि पुलिस ने जब आरोपियों को पकड़ा, तो एक ही इंजेक्शन से एक के बाद दूसरे को यह डोज दिया जा रहा था। पकड़ा गया तस्कर ने खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि वह दिन भर में करीब 70 इंजेक्शन लोगों को लगा देता है। वैसे तो मार्केट में इन दोनों की कुल कीमत करीब 18 रुपए है, लेकिन वह एक इंजेक्शन का 80 रुपए लेता है।

इस इंजेक्शन की खास बात यह है कि इसके लगाते ही तत्काल नशा हो जाता है। दूसरी बात की इंजेक्शन होने के कारण इसे पकड़ना मुश्किल है। इसलिए अब इसका कारोबार धीरे-धीरे बढ़ता जा रहा है। खास बात यह है कि इस नशे के साथ आरोपी एड्स भी बांट रहे हैं, क्योंकि एक ही इंजेक्शन से लगातार युवाओं की नसों में यह जहर पहुंचाया जा रहा है।

