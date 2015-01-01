पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • MP Bhopal Special Handloom Expo 2020 Update; West Bengal, Gujarat, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Products Display At Gohar Mahal

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भोपाल:आज से स्पेशल हैंडलूम एक्सपो-2020 गौहर महल में शुरू; 10 राज्यों के उत्पाद मिलेंगे

भोपाल8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देश के 10 राज्यों के बुनकरों द्वारा तैयार किए गए हैंडलूम के उत्पाद भोपाल के गौहर महल में आज से मिलने लगेंगे।
  • बालूचरी, कौसा-टसर, पटौला जैसे उत्पाद होंगे उपलब्ध

देश के 10 राज्यों के बुनकरों द्वारा तैयार किए गए हैंडलूम के उत्पाद भोपाल के गौहर महल में आज से लोगों के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे। यह 25 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे। इनमें उड़ीसा की इक्कत, बंगाल की बालूचरी, छत्तीसगढ़ की कोसा एवं टसर, गुजरात की पटौला, कर्नाटक की महिन सिल्क साड़ियों के अतिरिक्त कुल्लू की शॉल, जैकेट, टोपी मिल सकेगी। इस एक्सपो में मध्यप्रदेश के चंदेरी, महेश्वरी एवं सौसर की कॉटन साड़ी, वारासिवनी की कोसा साड़ी-सूट्स विशेष आकर्षक होंगे।

आयुक्त ग्रामोद्योग तथा प्रबंध संचालक मध्यप्रदेश हस्त शिल्प विकास निगम राजीव शर्मा ने बताया कि कोविड महामारी के चलते बुनकरों को आई समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए इसका आयोजन किया जा रहा है। मध्यप्रदेश हस्तशिल्प एवं हाथकरघा विकास निगम भोपाल के "मृगनयनी एम्पोरियम" के द्वारा देश-प्रदेश के बुनकरों को विपणन सहायता उपलब्ध कराने के लिए संयुक्त तत्वाधान में भोपाल के गौहर महल में स्पेशल हैंडलूम एक्सपों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

आयोजन की प्रमुख विशिष्ठता यह रहेगी कि देश के प्रमुख उत्कृष्ट उत्पाद भोपाल की जनता को उपलब्ध हो सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि आयोजन में 10 राज्यों उत्तरप्रदेश, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उड़ीसा, पश्चिम बंगाल, गुजरात, उत्तराखंड, नई दिल्ली, छत्तीसगढ़, कर्नाटक, बिहार द्वारा सहमति प्रदान कर दी गई है। यह प्रतिदिन दोपहर 12 से रात 9 बजे तक रहेगा। प्रतिदिन विभिन्न सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन भी रखा गया है। कोविड-19 के मापदंडों के अनुरूप नियमों का विशेष ध्यान रखा जावेगा। साथ ही बुनकरों को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा-पंजाब में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे रोकेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें