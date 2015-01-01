पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरदार सरोवर बांध:मप्र ने 904 करोड़ का बिजली क्लेम किया तो उल्टे गुजरात ने ही मांग लिए पांच करोड़

भोपाल2 दिन पहले
सरदार सरोवर बांध (फाइल फोटो)
  • सरदार सरोवर प्राेजेक्ट की बिजली को लेकर दोनों राज्य में टकराव

मप्र और गुजरात के बीच बिजली के क्लेम का नया विवाद खड़ा हो गया है। मप्र ने दावा किया कि गुजरात ने सरदार सरोवर बांध से अनुबंध के मुताबिक बिजली पैदा नहीं की, जिससे मप्र को बाहर से बिजली खरीदनी पड़ी। इसका 904 करोड़ रुपए क्लेम बनता है, इसे दिया जाए। इस क्लेम को गुजरात सरकार ने यह कहते हुए खारिज कर दिया कि मप्र यदि इंदिरा सागर बांध में पानी नहीं रोकता तो वे बिजली पैदा करते। पानी रोकने के कारण गुजरात को ही 10 मिलियन यूनिट (एक करोड़ यूनिट) का नुकसान हो गया। लिहाजा मप्र पर ही गुजरात का पांच करोड़ बकाया निकल रहा है। यह मामला अब सरदार सरोवर जलाशय नियमन समिति में पहुंच गया है।

गत 9 नवंबर को हुई बैठक में मप्र ने पक्ष रखा, लेकिन गुजरात ने मप्र पर ही दावा कर दिया। अब गुजरात के दावे को खारिज करने के लिए मप्र इसी सप्ताह जवाब नर्मदा कंट्रोल अथॉरिटी और गुजरात को भेजेगा। मप्र अपने क्लेम पर कायम है। बिजली की राशि के साथ मप्र ने कुल 7 हजार 326 करोड़ का दावा गुजरात सरकार पर किया है। इसमें पुनर्वास की भी राशि शामिल है।

खास बात.. गुजरात ने मार्च में भेजी चिट्‌ठी, मप्र को मिली ही नहीं

  • गुजरात ने लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद मार्च 2020 में भेजी चिट्‌ठी जो मप्र को मिली ही नहीं।
  • एक सप्ताह पहले हुई सरदार सरोवर जलाशय नियमन समिति की बैठक के एजेंडे में मिला इस पत्र का जिक्र।
  • अब मप्र इसी सप्ताह भेजेगा पत्र का जवाब।

तीन साल का विवाद

  • 2017-18 : सरदार सरोवर से 88 मिलियन यूनिट बिजली का उत्पादन कम किया गया। मप्र के इस दावे को गुजरात सरकार ने पहले तो घटाकर 21 मिलियन यूनिट कर दिया, फिर कहा कि उसे तो 10 मिलियन यूनिट का नुकसान हुआ।
  • 2018-19 : गुजरात ने बिजली पैदा नहीं की और पानी भरकर रखा। मप्र ने कहा कि आप बिजली बनाते तो 877 मिलियन यूनिट बिजली मिलती। गुजरात ने कहा कि आप पानी छोड़ते तो हम बिजली पैदा करते।
  • 2019-20 : फिर 877 मिलियन यूनिट बिजली नहीं पैदा की गई। मप्र ने कहा कि पिछले साल की तरह ही गुजरात ने पानी रोककर रखा।

7 माह बाद मिली चिट्‌ठी
मप्र के क्लेम को खारिज करने वाली चिट्‌ठी गुजरात ने लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद मार्च 2020 में मप्र को भेजना बताया। यह चि‌ट्‌ठी मप्र को मिली ही नहीं। एक सप्ताह पहले हुई सरदार सरोवर जलाशय नियमन समिति की बैठक के एनसीए (नर्मदा कंट्रोल अथॉरिटी) के एजेंडे में इस पत्र का जिक्र किया गया। मप्र ने पता लगाया तो यहां यह पत्र पहुंचा ही नहीं।

मप्र अपने क्लेम के पक्ष में है। इस बात को एनसीए में रखा जाएगा। जल्द ही जवाब तैयार करके गुजरात और एनसीए को भेजेंगे।’
आईसीपी केशरी, अपर मुख्य सचिव, नर्मदा घाटी विकास

