सीएम हाउस में देर शाम बैठक:शिवराज की उम्मीदवारों के साथ बैठक, एक्जिट पोल के रूझान देख नए सिरे से रणनीति पर चर्चा

भोपाल23 मिनट पहले
एग्जिट पोल आने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अपने निवास पर उम्मीदवारों की बैठक बुलाई।
  • दिन में विधानसभा प्रभारियों और जिलाध्यक्षों से लिया फीडबैक
  • 4 दिन में चार बैठकें कर चुके मुख्यमंत्री और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

प्रदेश में 28 सीटों हुए उपचुनाव के परिणाम से पहले कांग्रेस-बीजेपी में आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का दौर तेज हो गया है। सीटों के अनुमान के आधार पर दोनों दल प्लान B पर ज्यादा फोकस कर रहे हैं। इस बीच बैठकों का दौर भी चल रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने एग्जिट पोल आने के तत्काल बाद अपने निवास पर उम्मीदवारों की बैठक बुला ली। जिसमें काउंटिंग को लेकर नए सिरे से रणनीति पर चर्चा हुई। इससे पहले बीजेपी दफ्तर में विधानसभा प्रभारियों और जिलाध्यक्षों की बैठक हुई, जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा और संगठन मंत्री सुहास भगत ने मतदान का फीडबैक लिया।

दरअसल, बीजेपी की सबसे बड़ी चिंता महिलाओं का कम वोट प्रतिशत है। क्योंकि ऐसा माना जाता है कि सरकार की योजनाएं सबसे ज्यादा महिलाओं को प्रभावित करती हैं।

मतदान के बाद से कांग्रेस और बीजेपी में बैठकों का दौर चल रहा है। मुख्यमंत्री चार दिन में चार बैठकें कर चुके हैं। इसी तरह पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ भी सक्रिय भूमिका में नजर आ रहे हैं। वे बैठकों के अलावा भाजपा के आराेपों का जबाव देने में बिल्कुल भी देर नहीं कर रहे हैं। हालांकि कांग्रेस के आरोप का जवाब देने के लिए बीजेपी नेता भी तैयारी से मीडिया के सामने आ रहे हैं।

दरअसल, कांग्रेस ने मतदान के दौरान ही धांधली होने का आरोप लगाना शुरु कर दिया था। कई केंद्रों में गोली चलने के बाद कांग्रेस ने सरकारी तंत्र का दुरुपयोग करने का आरोप लगाते हुए पुनर्मतदान की मांग की थी। इसके बाद बीजेपी ने जवाब देने में देर नहीं की।

जोड़-तोड़ की राजनीति

बीजेपी चुनाव प्रबंध समिति के संयोजक भूपे्ंद्र सिंह की बीएसपी विधायक संजीव कुशवाहा के अलावा निर्दलीय विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह शेरा व नारायण त्रिपाठी की बंद कमरे में मुलाकात के बाद कांग्रेस भी सक्रिय हो गई है। इसके बाद शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने आरोप लगाया कि कमलनाथ बीजेपी विधायकों को फोन कर रहे हैं।

