मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव में गंदे बोल:कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी बरैया का विवादित बयान; बोले- रानी लक्ष्मीबाई कोई वीरांगना नहीं थी

भोपाल24 मिनट पहले
फूल सिंह बरैया कांग्रेस से भांडेर सीट पर विधानसभा उपचुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। इसके पहले भी उनके वीडियो वायरल हो चुके हैं।
  • मुरैना की भांड़ेर सीट से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार हैं बरैया, इससे पहले दलितों-मुस्लिमों को एक ही मां की संतान वाला वीडियो वायरल हो चुकी है
  • ग्वालियर निवासी जयेंद्र शर्मा ने वीडियो पर लिखा कि फूल सिंह बरैया का नारियों के प्रति और हमारी झांसी की रानी के लिए कितना सम्मान है?

मुरैना की भांडेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी फूलसिंह बरैया के एक के बाद एक विवादित वीडियो सामने आ रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया उनके वीडियो लगातार वायरल हो रहे हैं। बरैया का एक और विवादित वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें वे झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई का उपहास उड़ा रहे हैं और विवादित बयान दे रहे हैं। वह कह रहे हैं कि 'खूब लड़ी मर्दनी वो तो झांसी वाली रानी है...बुंदेले हर बोलो के मुंह हमने सुनी कहानी हैं। सुनी ही है, यह तो लिखी भी नहीं, क्यों सुनते हो तुम?'

वीडियो में जिस मंच से बरैया संबोधन कर रहे हैं, उसमें लगे होर्डिंग में यह साफ उल्लेख है कि 9 अक्टूबर 2015 में मेला ग्राउंड में आरक्षण समर्थक महारैली कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हो रहा है। इसका वीडियो अब वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें वह रहे हैं कि...रानी लक्ष्मी बाई कोई वीरांगना नहीं थी। वो तो अपने बच्चे को लेकर झांसी से भागी थी। ग्वालियर में आकर उन्होंने आत्महत्या की थी। ऐसे में लक्ष्मीबाई को वीरांगना नहीं कहा जाना चाहिए। वीडियो ग्वालियर निवासी जयेंद्र शर्मा ने अपने फेसबुक पेज पर पोस्ट की है। जयेंद्र शर्मा ने वीडियो पर लिखा कि फूल सिंह बरैया का नारियों के प्रति और हमारी झांसी की रानी के लिए कितना सम्मान है?

सवर्ण व महिलाओं पर अमर्यादित बयान भी हुआ था वायरल

इससे पहले भी फूलसिंह बरैया का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचा चुका है। जिसमें वे मुस्लिम व दलितों को एक माता-पिता की संतान बता रहे हैं और हिंदुओं को देश से बाहर खदेड़ देने तक की बात कह रहे हैं। सवर्ण वर्ग व महिलाओं को लेकर भी वीडियो बहुत ही स्तरहीन व अमर्यादित टिप्पणी बरैया द्वारा की गई है। हालांकि यह वीडियो भी पुराना बताया गया। मगर इस वीडियो के वायरल होने के बाद सवर्ण समाज में खासा आक्रोश देखा गया। ग्वालियर-चंबल अंचल के साथ ही प्रदेशभर में बरैया के पुतले जलाए गए व अन्य ढंग से भी विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया।

