बेटी ने लंदन से लिखा पत्र:शराब कारोबारी की बेटी ने लंदन से लगाई शिवराज सरकार से गुहार, पिता की जान को खतरा बताया और उन्हें सुरक्षा देने की मांग की

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
तस्वीर 12 अक्टूबर को सांची की है, जहां पर पुलिस ने दबिश देकर 60 लाख से ज्यादा की ब्रांडेड शराब पकड़ी थी।
  • रायसेन पुलिस ने सांची में शराब से भरा ट्रक पकड़ा था, जिसके अंदर 60 से 70 लाख रुपए की ब्रांडेड शराब बरामद की गई थी

शराब कारोबारी किशन असुदानी की बेटी दिव्या असुदानी ने लंदन से मध्य प्रदेश सरकार को पत्र लिखकर अपने पिता की जान को खतरा बताया है। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा को टैग करते हुए एक पत्र ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है। इसमें उन्होंने सीएम शिवराज को मामा संबोधित करते हुए अपने पिता को आबकारी विभाग के अफसर (कंस) से बचाने का निवेदन किया है।

उन्होंने पत्र कमर्शियल टैक्स विभाग की प्रमुख सचिव दीपाली रस्तोगी, डीजीपी विवेक जौहरी और डीआईजी इरशाद वली को लिखा है। दिव्या असुदानी ने कहा कि उनके पिता किशन असुदानी की जान को खतरा है, क्योंकि उन्होंने अधिकारियों के खिलाफ बयान दिया है। जिससे अफसर उन्हें फंसाना चाहते हैं और जान से भी मार सकते हैं। इससे पिता की जान को खतरा है।

शराब ठेकेदार ने कुछ दिन पहले दिया था बयान
शराब ठेकेदार की बेटी दिव्या असुदानी लंदन में रहकर पढ़ाई करती हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर मुख्यमंत्री, गृहमंत्री सहित आला अधिकारियों से भी यह मांग की है कि उसके पिता की जान को खतरा है। जिसके चलते उनके पिता को सुरक्षा दी जाए। वहीं उन्होंने कुछ दिन पहले आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों के खिलाफ बयान दिया है। मेरे पिता को आबकारी अफसर विवेक त्रिपाठी झूठे केस में फंसाना चाहते हैं। बता दें कि उसके पिता ने कुछ दिन पहले न्यायालय में गवाही दी थी, जिसके बाद से ही उसके पिता को जान का खतरा है।

यह था मामला
बता दें कि कुछ दिन पहले सांची में रायसेन पुलिस ने शराब से भरा ट्रक पकड़ा था, जिसके अंदर 60 से 70 लाख रुपए की ब्रांडेड 485 पेटी शराब बरामद की गई थी। इस मामले में शराब ठेकेदार किशन असुदानी ने अवैध शराब बेचने वालों के खिलाफ थाने में जाकर बयान दिया था, जिसे लेकर आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारी उन्हें फंसाने में जुट गए। ये कार्रवाई सांची की एसडीओपी अदिति भवसार ने की थी और इस कार्रवाई की भनक आबकारी विभाग को भी नहीं लगी थी।

