  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  Murder Attempt In Madhya Pradesh Bhopal; Lover Strangled Girlfriend's Husband By Drinking Liquor

भोपाल में हत्या की कोशिश:प्रेमी ने प्रेमिका के पति को शराब पिलाकर गला रेता; हालत गंभीर, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

भोपाल8 मिनट पहले
अयोध्या नगर स्थित इसरो के पास ओंकार सेवनिया रोड के इसी मैदान पर विशाल, अंकित और मंजीत ने बैठकर शराब पी थी। इसके बाद मंजीत का धोखे से लगा रेत दिया।
  • दो साल प्रेमी के साथ रहने के बाद लॉकडाउन में वापस पति के पास आ गई थी

भोपाल में प्रेमी ने प्रेमिका के छोड़कर जाने से नाराज उसके पति का गला रेत दिया। आरोपी प्रेमी अपने दोस्त के साथ उसे शराब पिलाने के बहाने शहर से बाहर अपने साथ ले गया था। मौका पाते ही उसने वारदात को अंजाम दिया और फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया है। इधर घायल युवक की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है।

एएसपी राजेश भदौरिया ने बताया कि दुर्गा चौक बरखेड़ी निवासी 27 वर्षीय मंजीत सिंह पिता करतार सिंह प्राइवेट काम करता था। शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 5 बजे उसके अयोध्या नगर स्थित इसरो के पास ओंकार सेवनिया रोड के यहां खून से लथपथ पड़े होने की सूचना मिली थी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर घायल मंजीत को अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

उसने बताया कि विशाल सामा ने गुरुवार रात करीब साढ़े 9 बजे प्रभात पेट्रोल पंप के पास बुलाया था। उसके साथ उसका दोस्त अंकित भी था। उन्होंने उसे बातों में फंसाते हुए बाहर चलकर शराब पीने की बात कही। देर रात तीनों एक्टिवा से अयोध्या नगर में इसरो के पास खाली मैदान पर पहुंचे। यहां मैदान में बैठकर उन्होंने शराब पी।

काफी शराब पीने के कारण उसका शरीर पर काबू नहीं रहा। इसके बाद उन्होंने उस पर हमला कर दिया था। उसकी हालत नाजुक होना बताई जा रही है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने घेराबंदी कर आरोपियों को दबोच लिया। साथ ही पुलिस ने उनके पास से चाकू भी बरामद कर लिया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि इस मामले में पत्नी की भूमिका को लेकर भी जांच की जा रही है।

लॉकडाउन में प्रेमी को छोड़कर पति के पास वापस आ गई थी

विशाल ने बताया कि करीब दो साल पहले पूजा पति और अपने दोनों बच्चों को छोड़कर उसके पास आ गई थी। उसके बाद से ही दोनों साथ रह रहे थे। करीब दो साल तक पूजा उसके पास रही। लॉकडाउन के ठीक पहले वह उसे छोड़कर वापस मंजीत के पास चली गई। तब से वह उसके पति और बच्चों के साथ ही रह रही थी। इस दौरान उसे कई बार अपने पास बुलाया, लेकिन वह नहीं आई। इसके बाद उन्होंने मंजीत को मारने की योजना बनाई।

