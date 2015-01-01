पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  • Namantran Online Process In Madhya Pradesh Bhopal; No Need To Go Municipal Corporation Ward Office

राजधानी में आज से सुविधा शुरू:नामातंरण के लिए नगर निगम के वार्ड कार्यालय जाने की जरूरत नहीं; अब ऑनलाइन होगा सबकुछ

भोपाल18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल में सुगम पोर्टल की शुरुआत होने के कारण लोगों को अब नगर निगम के वार्ड कार्यालय के चक्कर काटने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। - फाइल फोटो
  • एक सप्ताह के अंदर एनओसी प्रमाण पत्र भी ऑन लाइन ही मिलेगा

शहर के लोगों को अब नामातंरण कराने के लिए नगर निगम के वार्ड कार्यालय जाने की जरूरत नहीं है। नगर निगम भोपाल ने नागरिकों की सुविधा के लिए सुगम पोर्टल का शुभारंभ आज से कर दिया है। नगर निगम आयुक्त वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी ने बताया कि अब रजिस्ट्री के बाद नगर निगम के प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स में उसे दर्ज करने के लिए पोर्टल के माध्यम से सीधा काम हो सकता है।

पोर्टल पर इस तरह फाॅर्म भरना होगा।
पोर्टल पर इस तरह फाॅर्म भरना होगा।

किसी को ऑफिस जाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। इस पोर्टल का एड्रेस है www. sugam.mp.gov.in है। इसके माध्यम से क्रेता या विक्रेता जो भी नामांतरण कराना चाहते हैं, वह सीधे आवेदन दे सकते हैं। अब तक वार्ड कार्यालय जाने की जरूरत पड़ती थी। कार्यालय में हार्ड कॉपी देनी पड़ती थी। अब इसकी जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। ऑनलाइन ही रजिस्ट्री संबंधी दस्तावेज जमा हो सकेंगे।

सारी जानकारियां पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन दिखेंगी। इसमें प्रकाशन समेत सभी जानकारियों देखी जा सकेंगी। दावे आपत्ति भी इसमें नजर आएंगे। 15 दिन बाद नामांतरण होने के बाद जो हार्ड कॉपी लेने लोगों को कार्यालय जाना पड़ता था अब वह भी नहीं ​​​​​जाना होगा। इसका डिजिटल फॉर्मेट में एक आदेश जारी हो जाएगा, जिसे कभी भी लिया जा सकेगा। वह हर समय ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध रहेगा।

20 दिन में हो जाएगा काम

इसमें राशि भी ऑनलाइन जमा हो सकेगी। प्रकाशन के 15 दिन के बाद 5 दिन में नामांकन की कार्यवाही पूरी कर ली जाएगी। 20 दिन में यह पूरा काम हो जाएगा। इसके बाद नामांतरण पत्र जारी कर दिए जाएंगे। वार्ड ऑफिस जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। इसकी कॉपी ऑनलाइन ली जा सकेंगी।

एनओसी भी मिलने लगेगी

इसके साथ ही एनओसी की सुविधा भी ऑनलाइन शुरू की जा रही है। अभी तक वार्ड ऑफिस में जाकर इसे जमा करना होता है। ऑनलाइन अप्लाई होने के 2 दिन में वार्ड कार्यालय प्रभारी इस पर कार्य करेंगे। जो भी बकाया है या नहीं है वह अपनी टिप लगाकर इसे 2 दिन के अंदर जारी कर देंगे। यह सुविधा एक सप्ताह के अंदर शुरू हो जाएगी।

