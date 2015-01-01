पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नरोत्तम का दिग्विजय पर पलटवार:साख के सवाल पर नरोत्तम का तंज- साख किसकी गिरी है चार दिन बाद पता चल जाएगा, 10 तारीख का इंतजार कर लें

भोपाल14 मिनट पहले
नरोत्तम मिश्रा गुरुवार को प्रेस ब्रीफिंग में दिग्विजय सिंह, राहुल गांधी, लव जिहाद और अन्य मसलों पर खुलकर बोले हैं।
  • आरिफ मसूद को लेकर कहा कि नरोत्तम ने कहा कि वो ज्यादा गुस्सा थे तो उन्हें फ्रांस चले जाना था

पूर्व सीएम दिग्विजय सिंह के बयान पर नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि साख किसकी गिरी है चार दिन बाद पता चल जाएगा। 10 तारीख तक इंतजार कर लें। सरकार के 30 दिन में चौथी बार कर्ज लेने पर नरोत्तम ने कहा कि हम विकास की बात करते हैं, सोचे, वो लोग जो सलमान और जैकलीन पर खर्च करते थे। हम विकास पर पैसा खर्च करते हैं।

लव जिहाद पर कानून बनाने के मामले गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा कि निश्चित रूप से कड़े कानून की आवश्यकता मुख्यमंत्री ने कल निर्देश दिए हैं कानून में संशोधन किया जाएगा जो लोग बच्चियों को बहला-फुसलाकर ले जाते हैं, वह मध्यप्रदेश में नहीं चल पाएगा, यहां पर कानून का राज है। किसी को भी बहलना फुसलाना और फिर धर्म परिवर्तन करके शादी करना और फिर बच्ची की जिंदगी खराब करना। ऐसा मध्य प्रदेश में चलने देंगे चाहे जो हो जाए।

जहां हारते हैं वहां ईवीएम को दोष देते हैं

राहुल गांधी के ईवीएम को दोष देने पर नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कहा कि 'कांग्रेस, जहां पर चुनाव हारने लगती हैं, वहां पर ईवीएम पर दोष मढ़ देती है। जब छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान और मध्यप्रदेश जीते थे, तब क्या आरबीएम हो जाती है? पहले मप्र में गुरु (दिग्विजय सिंह) कहा अब उन्होंने (राहुल गांधी) बोल दिया जैसी शिक्षा है वैसे ही तो करेंगे। ऐसे गुरू की बलिहारी है।

चुनाव में जब भी हार सामने दिखाई देती है, कांग्रेस और उसके नेता ईवीएम पर ठीकरा फोड़ने लगते हैं। बिहार में भी पराजय नजर आने पर अब राहुल गांधी ईवीएम को 'एमवीएम' बोल रहे हैं। सवाल यह है कि जब कांग्रेस जीतती है तो क्या ईवीएम उनके लिए 'आरवीएम' बन जाती है?

आरिफ मसूद ज्यादा गुस्सा थे तो फ्रांस चले जाते

फ्रांस में हुई घटना के विरोध में कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद और उनके समर्थकों का भोपाल में विरोध प्रदर्शन समझ से परे है। फ्रांस की घटना थी, ज्यादा गुस्सा था तो फ्रांस चले जाते। यहां तो पांचों टाइम नमाज पढ़ी जा रही है। हमेशा साम्प्रदायिक ध्रुवीकरण का प्रयास करती है। इस मामले में कमलनाथ जी को अपना रुख स्पष्ट करना चाहिए। वे इसे सही मानते हैं या गलत? फ्रांस की घटना देश या प्रदेश से क्या लेना देना था।

जब मकबूल फिदा हुसैन ने हमारे देवी-देवताओं के चित्र बनाए, वो तो देश में थे। तब भी कुछ कह देते तो ठीक था। साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द्र की कोशिश कर रहते हैं। इसी तरह से एक बार वो सिमी के लिए धरने पर बैठ गए थे। मेरे हिसाब ये ठीक नहीं है। अवैध अतिक्रमण हटना चाहिए और वो हटेगा। कानून का राज्य है।

