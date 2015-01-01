पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदली ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था:त्योहार पर पुराने शहर के बाजारों में पार्किंग की नई व्यवस्था, भीतर नहीं जा सकेंगे वाहन

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
चौक बाजार की संकरी गलियों में वाहन लेकर चले आते हैं कई ग्राहक
  • धनतेरस से लगातार 6 दिन घाेषित बिजली कटाैती नहीं हाेगी

धनतेरस पर पुराने शहर के बाजारों में खरीदारी करने आने वाले आमजन को असुविधा नहीं हो, इसके लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने दो पहिया और चार पहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग का प्लान जारी किया है। खरीदार वाहनों को नियत स्थान पर पार्क कर आसानी से खरीदारी कर सकेंगे। धनतेरस की सुबह से बाजारों में वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

आवश्यक होने पर दोपहिया वाहनों का प्रवेश भी बाजार में बंद किया जाएगा। धनतेरस के दौरान आंतरिक बाजार क्षेत्र (जनकपुरी, जमेराती, छोटे भैया चौराहा, घोड़ा नक्कास चौराहा, हनुमानगंज, आजाद मार्केट) में शहर के अलावा आसपास के गांवों से खरीदारी करने वाले बड़े संख्या में आते हैं। इस कारण पुलिस ने नई व्यवस्था की है।

इन स्थानों पर खड़े हो सकेंगे वाहन

  • जनकपुरी, जुमेराती, छोटे भैया चौराहा, घोड़ा नक्कास चौराहा, हनुमानगंज, आजाद मार्केट क्षेत्र के आंतरिक बाजार में खरीदारी करने करोंद, डीआईजी बंगला, सिंधी कालोनी, शाहजहांनाबाद की ओर से आने वाले सभी चार पहिया वाहन आंतरिक बाजार क्षेत्र में प्रवेश नहीं कर सकेंगे। यह वाहन भोपाल टॉकीज चौराहे से बाल विहार ग्राउंड में पार्क होंगे। वाहन इससे आगे वाहन नही जा सकेंगे।
  • भारत टॉकीज की ओर आने वाले सभी दोपहिया एवं चार पहिया वाहन सेंट्रल लायब्रेरी मैदान पर पार्क होंगे।
  • मैन रोड पर खड़े होने वाले वाहनों के विरुद्ध पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
  • संगम टॉकीज मजार की ओर सब्जी मंडी होकर बाजार आने वाले चार पहिया एवं तीन पहिया वाहन सब्जी मंडी प्रांगण में पार्क किए जाएंगे।
  • बाजार में भीड़ अधिक होने की स्थिति में दो पहिया वाहनों का भी बाजार में प्रवेश परिस्थिति अनुसार निषेध किया जाएगा।

राहत की बात...धनतेरस से लगातार 6 दिन घाेषित बिजली कटाैती नहीं हाेगी
शहरवासियाें काे धनतेरस से 5-6 घंटे की घाेषित बिजली कटाैती से 6 दिन की राहत मिल जाएगी। कंपनी के अमले द्वारा त्याेहारी सीजन के मद्देनजर 12 से 17 नवंबर तक पाेस्ट मानसून मेंटेनेंस नहीं किया जाएगा। इस कारण शहर में बिजली कटाैती नहीं की जाएगी। दशहरे के बाद से ही कंपनी के अमले द्वारा शहर के अलग- अलग इलाकाें में मेंटेनेंस किया जा रहा था।

