पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अधूरे ब्रिज से शुरू किया ट्रैफिक:11 मील बायपास पर नया ब्रिज; गड्‌ढे में गिरे बाइक सवार, पत्थर से सिर टकराया, दो की मौत

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ब्रिज के इसी छोर पर हादसा हुआ...क्योंकि मंडीदीप की ओर जाते वक्त यहां राह संकरी है।
  • दाेस्त के बेटे के जन्मदिन में शामिल होने आए थे भोपाल
  • न संकेतक, न बैरिकेड, आगे मौत

11 मील बायपास स्थित नया ब्रिज...यह एमपीआरडीसी के प्रोजेक्ट 10 लेन का हिस्सा है। इसी स्पॉट पर बुधवार देर रात करीब पौने 12 बजे एक सड़क हादसा हुआ और दो युवाओं की जान चली गई। ये दोनों ही युवा अपने एक दोस्त के बेटे की जन्मदिन की पार्टी में शामिल होने भोपाल आए थे। हादसा तब हुआ जब ये इटारसी लौट रहे थे।

ब्रिज से मंडीदीप की तरफ उतरते वक्त सड़क के एक हिस्से पर निर्माण चल रहा है। इस वजह से आगे सड़क संकरी है। यही वजह रही कि भोपाल की तरफ से मंडीदीप की ओर बाइक से जा रहे रोहित और अभिषेक ब्रिज से उतरते वक्त इसी गड्‌ढे में जा गिरे, पत्थर से दोनों का सिर टकरा गया... रोहित की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई और अभिषेक ने अस्पताल में दम तोड़ दिया । एमपीआरडीसी की लापरवाही यह है कि यहां न तो कोई संकेतक था और न ही बैरिकेड।

रिश्तेदार को दी सूचना
टीआई ने बताया कि मौके पर पुलिस को रोहित का मोबाइल फोन मिला। इसकी कॉल लॉग में संतोष ठाकुर का नंबर था। पुलिस ने संतोष को कॉल किया तो पता चला कि रोहित उनके रिश्तेदार थे। पुलिस ने संतोष की सूचना पर मर्ग कायम किया है।

किनारे चलने वाले रहें सावधान
भोपाल की ओर से ब्रिज पर चढ़ते समय सड़क चौड़ी नजर आती है। मंडीदीप की ओर उतरते वक्त बायीं तरफ की सड़क का निर्माणकार्य पूरा नहीं हुआ है। इस कारण भोपाल की तरफ से मंडीदीप की ओर जाने वाले वाहन चालकों को बाएं किनारे पर अचानक एक गड्‌ढा नजर आता है।

दाेस्त के बेटे के जन्मदिन में शामिल होने आए थे भोपाल
मिसरोद टीआई निरंजन शर्मा ने बताया कि इटारसी के ललरियाकलां निवासी 25 वर्षीय रोहित इंदौर के एक निजी कॉलेज से एमबीए की पढ़ाई कर रहे थे। वहीं, अभिषेक ने बीसीए की पढ़ाई की है। कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के कारण कॉलेज बंद हैं, इसलिए इन दिनों दोनों दोस्त इटारसी में रहकर खेती में परिवार को हाथ बंटा रहे थे। दोनों अपने एक दोस्त के बेटे की जन्मदिन पार्टी में शामिल होने बुधवार को ही भोपाल आए थे। पार्टी से रात करीब पौने 12 बजे लौटते वक्त दोनों नए 11 मील बायपास ब्रिज पर ज्ञानगंगा स्कूल के सामने इस हादसे का शिकार हो गए।

डायवर्सन बोर्ड तो लगे थे
मैंने स्वयं एक दिन पहले चेक किया था, पूरी सड़क पर ट्रैफिक डायवर्सन के बोर्ड लगे थे। दुर्घटना की सूचना मिलने पर भी जांच करा रहे हैं। हम सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि बोर्ड आदि नहीं हटाएं जाएं और सुरक्षा के इंतजाम पुख्ता करेंगे। -पवन अरोरा, जनरल मैनेजर, एमपीआरडीसी

घटनास्थल देखने के बाद पुलिस ने एमपीआरडीसी से संकेतक लगाने के लिए कहा है। जांच में यदि किसी की लापरवाही साबित होती है तो जरूर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
अमित मिश्रा, एसडीओपी मिसरोद

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें