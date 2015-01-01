पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेस्टिव मूड में सीएम शिवराज:भोपाल के न्यू मार्केट तीन दिन के अंदर दूसरी बार पत्नी संग पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री, मां लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति खरीदी

भोपाल21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान आज पत्नी साधना सिंह के साथ न्यू मार्केट पहुंचे और मां लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति खरीदी।
  • इससे पहले धनतेरस की खरीदी करने के लिए न्यू मार्केट गए थे सीएम, वहां पर खरीदा था चांदी का सिक्का

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान पूरे फेस्टिव मूड में हैं। वह पत्नी साधना सिंह के साथ तीन दिन के अंदर दूसरी बार आज न्यू मार्केट पहुंचे। उन्होंने यहां से दीपावली के अवसर पर पूजन के लिए सामग्री खरीदी। उन्होंने महालक्ष्मी जी की प्रतिमा भी खरीदी। इससे पहले वह गुरुवार को धनतेरस पर्व पर न्यू मार्केट और रोशनपुरा पहुंचे थे।

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान पत्नी संग न्यू मार्केट पहुंचे और उन्होंने मां लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति खरीदी।
सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान पत्नी संग न्यू मार्केट पहुंचे और उन्होंने मां लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति खरीदी।
सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान पत्नी साधना सिंह के साथ बाजार से निकले।
सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान पत्नी साधना सिंह के साथ बाजार से निकले।

गुरुवार देर शाम धनतेरस पर्व पर खरीदारी करने अपनी पत्नी साधना सिंह के साथ न्यू मार्केट पहुंचे। यहां सीएम शिवराज ने परंपरा अनुसार चांदी का सिक्का और बर्तन खरीदे। इस दौरान उन्होंने न्यू मार्केट के मशहूर पान का स्वाद भी चखा था। इसके बाद सीएम ने मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर पत्नी के साथ विधि विधान के साथ धनतेरस पर्व की पूजा-अर्चना की। उन्होंने देश और प्रदेश वासियों को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए कहा कि हमने प्रदेश की खुशहाली और विकास की कामना की है।

शिवराज सिंह चौहान पूरे फेस्टिव मूड में हैं। वह तीन दिन के अंदर दूसरी बार न्यू मार्केट पहुंचे।
शिवराज सिंह चौहान पूरे फेस्टिव मूड में हैं। वह तीन दिन के अंदर दूसरी बार न्यू मार्केट पहुंचे।
दो दिन पहले भी शिवराज न्यू मार्केट पहुंचे थे और पूरे मूड में दिखे थे।
दो दिन पहले भी शिवराज न्यू मार्केट पहुंचे थे और पूरे मूड में दिखे थे।
न्यू मार्केट में दो दिन पहले पहुंचे थे और मशहूर पान का स्वाद भी लिया था।
न्यू मार्केट में दो दिन पहले पहुंचे थे और मशहूर पान का स्वाद भी लिया था।
