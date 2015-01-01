पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली पर धूम-धड़ाम:एनजीटी ने पटाखों पर लगाई रोक; शिवराज बोले- प्रदेश में सिर्फ चाइनीज पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल-दिल्ली की हवा बहुत खराब स्थिति में
  • दिल्ली में प्रदूषण का स्तर अभी 575 एक्यूआई, भोपाल में 320, दोनों स्तर सेहत के लिए जानलेवा, इसलिए एनजीटी सख्त
  • एनजीटी ने कहा- जिन शहरों में पिछले साल नवंबर में हवा विषैली थी, वो फैसले के दायरे में, इनमें मप्र के 6

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) ने प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए सोमवार को सख्त फैसला किया है। जबलपुर के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता पीजी पांडेय की याचिका पर एनजीटी ने 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक उन शहरों में पटाखे बेचने और फोड़ने पर राेक लगा दी है, जहां पिछले साल नवंबर में हवा विषैली थी। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने एनजीटी को ऐसे 122 शहरों की सूची सौंपकर यहां पटाखों पर रोक लगाने की सिफारिश की थी। इनमें मप्र के 6 शहर हैं।

हालांकि शाम को मप्र के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सोशल मीडिया पर कहा- प्रदेश में पटाखे फोड़ने पर किसी तरह का प्रतिबंध नहीं है। लोग भगवान राम के अयोध्या लौटने की खुशी मनाएं, पटाखे जलाएं और धूमधाम से दिवाली मनाएं। सिर्फ चाइनीज और देवी-देवताओं के चित्र वाले पटाखे फोड़ने-बेचने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। सरकार इस पर मंगलवार को आदेश जारी कर सकती है।

जबलपुर से उठी थी प्रतिबंध की मांग
कोविड महामारी को देखते हुए जबलपुर के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता पीजी पांडेय ने पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध के खिलाफ भोपाल एनजीटी में याचिका दायर की थी, जिसे दिल्ली ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया था। इसी याचिका पर एनजीटी ने फैसला दिया है।

मप्र: यहां एक हफ्ते से एक्यूआई 200 के पार
200 से ज्यादा : भोपाल, इंदौर, जबलपुर, सागर, उज्जैन, कटनी, नीमच, ग्वालियर, सिंगरौली, मंडीदीप।
200 से कम : रतलाम, दमोह, सतना, अनूपपुर, देवास में ग्रीन पटाखे फोड़ने की अनुमति है। एनजीटी ने कहा है कि ऐसे शहरों में दिवाली और गुरुपर्व पर रात 8 बजे से रात 10 बजे तक पटाखे फोड़ने की अनुमति रहेगी।

देश के लोग ताजी हवा में सांस लेने के हकदार हैं
हमारे देश में खुशी जाहिर करने के लिए पटाखे जलाए जाते हैं, न कि किसी की मौत या बीमारियों का जश्न मनाने के लिए। कोरोनाकाल में पटाखे जलाने पर प्रदूषण बढ़ेगा तो संक्रमण का खतरा भी। देश के लोग ताजी हवा में सांस लेने के हकदार हैं। ऐसे में अगर लोगों के हित में पटाखा कंपनियों को वित्तीय नुकसान झेलना भी पड़े तो भी उसे अनदेखा किया जा सकता है।
- जस्टिस एके गोयल, एनजीटी अध्यक्ष, अपने फैसले में...

23 राज्यों के प्रदूषित शहर चिह्नित
एनजीटी के फैसले के दायरे में मप्र के भोपाल, देवास, ग्वालियर, सागर, इंदौर और उज्जैन, बिहार के 3, छत्तीसगढ़ के 4, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली, गुजरात के तीन, हिमाचल के 7, जम्मू-कश्मीर के दो, झारखंड का एक, महाराष्ट्र के 19, पंजाब के 9, राजस्थान के 5, उत्तर प्रदेश के 15, पश्चिम बंगाल के 7, उत्तराखंड के 3, तेलंगाना के 4, तमिलनाडु के 2, ओडिशा के 7, नागालैंड के 2 आदि शामिल हैं।

भोपाल-दिल्ली की हवा बहुत खराब स्थिति में
पिछली दिवाली पर भोपाल में एक्यूआई 279 था। तब कई शहरों में बारिश होने से प्रदूषण थम गया था। सोमवार को यह 320 रहा। यह सेहत के लिए बहुत खराब कैटेगरी है। 301 से 400 एक्यूआई इस श्रेणी में आता है। दिल्ली में यह 575 रहा, इसलिए दिल्ली सीवियर कैटेगरी में पहुंच गया है। इसमें लोगों में हार्टअटैक या ब्रेन हेमरेज की आशंका बढ़ जाती है।

