मौसम:10 साल में पहली बार नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में 13 डिग्री से नीचे रात का तापमान; मंगलवार सुबह 6:15 बजे 12.80 दर्ज हुआ तापमान

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • यह सीजन का सबसे कम तापमान भी हैै

शहर में माैसम के तेवर नवंबर की शुरुआत में ही कुछ ज्यादा ही ठंडे हाे गए हैं। नवंबर के तीसरे दिन ही रात का तापमान सीजन का सबसे कम 12.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। यह सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम है। 10 साल में पहली बार नवंबर का पहला हफ्ता ऐसा सर्द हुआ है। पिछले 8 साल की तुलना में भी इस बार 3 नवंबर काे रात का तापमान 2 से 6 डिग्री तक कम है। हालात यह हैं कि पिछले साल की तुलना में रात का तापमान करीब 10 डिग्री कम है। पिछले साल 3 नवंबर काे रात का तापमान 22.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। इधर, दिन का तापमान 30.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इसमें भी 0.2 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

चार वजह... पहाड़ाें पर हुई बर्फबारी का असर ‌‌भी हुआ

  1. हिमाचल और उत्तराखंड में हुई बर्फबारी
  2. हवा का रुख उत्तर, उत्तर- पूर्वी रहा है
  3. हवा में सूखापन बना है और नमी भी बहुत कम है
  4. आसमान साफ हैं, इसके कारण अर्थ रेडिएशन तेजी से

माैसम वैज्ञानिक एवं ड्यूटी ऑफिसर एचएस पांडे ने बताया कि 2010 से 2019 तक नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में रात का तापमान इतना कम नहीं रहा। इन वर्षाें में 1 से 7 नवंबर तक यह 14 से 22 डिग्री तक बना रहा।

पिछले 8 साल में 3 नवंबर काे दर्ज रात का तापमान

2-3 दिन और ऐसी ही ठंडी-पांडे के मुताबिक 2-3 दिन व रात में ऐसी ही ठंड पड़ने का अनुमान है। तापमान 13-140 के पास बना रह सकता है।

पारा सोमवार शाम से मंगलवार सुबह तक

12:45 घंटे में 13.8 डिग्री लुढ़का
12:45 घंटे में 13.8 डिग्री लुढ़का
