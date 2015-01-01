पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली पर बदलता मौसम का मिजाज:भोपाल में चार दिन में 6.2 डिग्री उछला रात का पारा, ठंड से राहत; 10 को 12 डिग्री था तापमान

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
भोपाल में लहारपुर तालाब का एक हिस्सा कमल के फूलों से ढंका हुआ है। धुंध के बावजूद फूलों का रंग दमक रहा है।
  • बंगाल की खाड़ी में बन रही नमी के चलते मौसम में बदलाव, एक-दो दिन ऐसे ही रहेगा तापमान

राजधानी में चार दिन में पारा 6.2 डिग्री चढ़ गया है। इससे भोपाल में लोगों को ठंड से राहत मिली है। इसकी वजह बंगाल की खाड़ी में बन रही नमी है। इससे भोपाल बादलों की मौजूदगी बढ़ गई है। रात के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। दो-तीन दिन तक मौसम ऐसा ही बने रहने की संभावना है।

भोपाल में मौसम का मिजाज तीन दिन में एक बार फिर बदला है। बंगाल की खाड़ी में बनी नमी से हवाओं का रुख बदल गया और वातावरण में नमी बढ़ गई। इससे बादल छाने लगे। बादलों की मौजूदगी के कारण भोपाल और प्रदेश के अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में रात का पारा बढ़ गया है। इससे ठंड से राहत मिल गई है।

वरिष्ठ मौसम विज्ञानी जीडी मिश्रा के मुताबिक, बंगाल की खाड़ी में आई नमी से हवाओं के रुख में परिवर्तन आया है, जबकि एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ उत्तर भारत के करीब पहुंच चुका है। इसके प्रभाव से शनिवार रात से उत्तर भारत के पहाड़ों में जबरदस्त बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आगे बढ़ने पर 17 नवंबर के बाद एक बार फिर हवा का रुख उत्तरी होगा। इससे राजधानी सहित प्रदेश में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने की संभावना है।

11 को सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन और रात

इससे पहले इस सीजन में 10 नवंबर यानी मंगलवार की रात और 11 नवंबर यानी बुधवार का दिन सबसे ठंडा रहा। रात का तापमान 12 डिग्री और दिन 27.2 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया था। इससे भोपाल में सुबह धुंध छा गई थी। पूरे दिन ऐसा ही मौसम रहा था। इसकी वजह भी उत्तर से आ रही ठंडी हवाएं बताई गई थी, तब संभावना जताई गई थी कि ठंड और बढ़ सकती है।

10 नवंबर की रात के बाद उछला पारा।

10 नवंबर की रात भोपाल का तापमान 12 डिग्री था, उसके अगले दिन 11 नवंबर की रात को पारा 13.4 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया था। इसके बाद दो दिन में 4.8 डिग्री की उछाल के साथ बीती रात यानि 13 नवंबर की रात तापमान 18.2 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया। ये सामान्य से 3.1 ज्यादा दर्ज किया गया।

मौसम में बदलाव की प्रमुख वजह

वरिष्ठ मौसम विज्ञानी पीके साहा ने बताया कि वर्तमान में एक प्रति चक्रवात छत्तीसगढ़ और उसके आसपास बना हुआ है। पंजाब पर भी ऊपरी हवा का चक्रवात बना है। साथ ही, एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ पाकिस्तान और जम्मू-कश्मीर के आसपास बना हुआ है। इससे हवाओं का रुख उत्तरी से बदलकर पूर्वी और दक्षिण-पूर्वी हो गया है। इससे अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी बन रही है और वह हवाओं के साथ आ रही है। इससे आसमान पर बादल छाने लगे हैं। बादलों की मौजूदगी के कारण रात का और पूर्वी हवा चलने से दिन के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है।

मौसम का इस तरह का मिजाज अभी तीन दिन तक बने रहने के आसार हैं। रविवार को भोपाल संभाग में बादल छा सकते हैं। इस दौरान कहीं-कहीं बूंदाबांदी भी हो सकती है। ग्वालियर-चंबल संभाग के जिलों में कहीं-कहीं तेज बौछारें भी पड़ने के असार हैं।

हवा का रुख बदलते ही कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ेगी

शुक्ला ने बताया कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ शनिवार को उत्तर भारत में दाखिल हो जाएगा। इसके साथ ही पहाड़ों पर जबरदस्त बर्फबारी शुरू होगी। बर्फबारी बारिश का सिलसिला दो दिन तक चलने की संभावना है। इसके बाद पश्चिमी विक्षोभ आगे बढ़ जाएगा। इससे हवाओं का रुख फिर उत्तरी हो जाएगा। उत्तर भारत की तरफ से आने वाली सर्द हवाओं से प्रदेश में फिर ठिठुरन बढ़ने लगेगी। इस दौरान कहीं-कहीं शीतलहर भी चल सकती है।

