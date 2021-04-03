पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन प्रमोशन:शाम 6 नहीं, अब रात 10 बजे तक लगेंगे कोरोना के टीके; आज शहर के 10 वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर्स से होगी शुरुआत

भोपाल3 घंटे पहले
पहले ही दिन शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों के करीब 10 केंद्रों पर रात 10 बजे तक टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।
पहले ही दिन शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों के करीब 10 केंद्रों पर रात 10 बजे तक टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।
  • कुछ केंद्रों पर ज्यादा संख्या में टीके लगवाने पहुंच रहे हैं हेल्थ वर्कर्स

काेराेना टीकाकरण के समय में बढ़ोतरी की जा रही है। अब इसे शाम 6 बजे से बढ़ाकर रात 10 बजे तक किया जा रहा है। हालांकि, शुरुआत में चुनिंदा केंद्रों पर ही देररात तक टीके लगाने की सहूलियत होगी। शुक्रवार से इसकी शुरुआत की जा रही है। पहले ही दिन शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों के करीब 10 केंद्रों पर रात 10 बजे तक टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। दरअसल, 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए टीकाकरण के लिए पहले सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक का समय निर्धारित किया गया था।

हालांकि, हितग्राहियों की अधिक संख्या को देखते हुए वोटिंग प्रक्रिया के तर्ज पर तय समय तक पहुंचे सभी हितग्राहियों को टीका लगाने को कहा गया था। ऐसे में शाम 6 बजे के बाद भी टीके लगाए जा रहे थे। बाद में टीकाकरण का समय बढ़ाकर 7 बजे तक कर दिया गया था। समय बढ़ाने की वजह यह है कि कुछ केंद्रों पर ज्यादा संख्या में लोग टीका लगवाने पहुंच रहे थे।

हेल्थ वर्कर्स के लिए आज अंतिम मौका
ऐसे हेल्थ वर्कर्स जिनको अभी तक टीका नहीं लगा है, उनके लिए मॉपअप राउंड के तहत शुक्रवार को अंतिम मौका है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि रजिस्टर्ड 36 हजार हेल्थ वर्कर्स में से करीब 10 प्रतिशत को टीका नहीं लग पाएगा।

इन केंद्रों पर रात 10 तक लगेंगे टीके

  • चिरायु हॉस्पिटल
  • पारुल हॉस्पिटल
  • बंसल हॉस्पिटल
  • राेशन हॉस्पिटल
  • जेके हॉस्पिटल
  • पीपुल्स हॉस्पिटल

ताकि तय वक्त पर हो टीकाकरण
जिन केंद्रों पर हितग्राही ज्यादा संख्या में पहुंच रहे हैं, वहां तय समय में टीकाकरण पूरा नहीं हो पा रहा है। ऐसे ही कुछ केंद्रों पर रात 10 बजे तक का समय किया है।
-डॉ. प्रभाकर तिवारी, सीएमएचओ

एम्स में अब तक लगाए गए सबसे ज्यादा 2361 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​शहर में 127 केंद्रों पर हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लगाए जा रहे हैं। बुधवार तक 24,689 को टीके लगाए जा चुके हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 2361 टीके अकेले एम्स में लगाए गए हैं। एम्स में 10 केंद्रों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। पहले चरण के टीकाकरण के लिए 3607 हेल्थ वर्कर्स का रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया है। बुधवार को सभी 10 केन्द्रों पर 426 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लगाए गए थे। एम्स में अब तक 65% से ज्यादा हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लग चुके हैं।

