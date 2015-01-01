पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यौते की रीति बदली:अब सपरिवार आमंत्रण नहीं, बाल मनुहार की जगह मास्क लगाने की गुहार; आगमन सिर्फ रात 10 तक

भोपाल36 मिनट पहले
  • हर रस्म में अलग-अलग रिश्तेदारों को बुलावा, ताकि ज्यादा मेहमान शामिल हो सकें

कोविड के चलते जहां तमाम व्यापारिक व औद्योगिक गतिविधियों पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ा है। वहीं इसने शादी समारोह को भी प्रभावित किया है। पांच माह के लंबे इंतजार के बाद विवाह की शहनाइयां एक बार फिर 25 नवंबर यानी देवउठनी एकादशी से बजने लगेंगी। कोरोनाकाल में होने जा रही शादियों के आमंत्रण पत्रों का कलेवर भी बदल गया है। पहले जहां सपरिवार आमंत्रण दिया जाता था, अब सिर्फ एक या दो सदस्यों को ही न्यौता दिया जा रहा है। यही, नहीं आमंत्रण पत्र में बाल मनुहार की जगह मास्क लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने का आग्रह किया जा रहा है। इस साल के अंतिम माह दिसंबर तक केवल दस दिन ही विवाह मुहूर्त रहेंगे।

पिछले दिनों ओल्ड सिटी निवासी एचके पांडे के घर उनके एक परिचित बेटे की शादी का न्यौता देने पहुंचे। आमंत्रण पत्र देते समय उन्होंने परिवार के एक ही सदस्य को आमंत्रित करने का निवेदन किया। साथ ही शादी में कौन सदस्य आएगा, इसकी भी जानकारी प्राप्त की। शादी कार्ड निर्माता विपिन अग्रवाल ने बताया कि इस वर्ष कार्ड की छपाई में बड़ी संख्या में गिरावट आई है। पहले जहां लोग 500-700 कार्ड छपवाते थे, वहीं अब यह संख्या महज 50 से 60 रह गई है।

कर्फ्यू का असर... आगमन सिर्फ रात 10 तक
सीमित समय अवधि तक होगा आगमन- शहर में लगे नाइट कर्फ्यू के चलते लोगों ने शादियों के आमंत्रण पत्र पर अतिथियों के आगमन के समय को सीमित अवधि तक कर दिया है। ज्यादातर शादियों के कार्ड में भोजन आपके आगमन तक के बजाय आगमन सिर्फ रात 10 बजे तक कर दिया गया है।

रस्मों के हिसाब से मेहमानों को आमंत्रण-शादियों में आने वाले मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित कर दी गई है। ऐसे में परिवार के सदस्य इस बात को लेकर अधिक असमंजस में है कि किसे बुलाएं और किसे नहीं।। इसके लिए परिवार के सदस्यों ने एक नया तरीका निकाला है, जिसमें मंडप, माता पूजन, तिलकोत्सव जैसी रस्मों के हिसाब से बाहरी मेहमानों को आमंत्रण दे रहे हैं, ताकि भीड़ न हो और सभी लोग शादी समारोह में शामिल हो सकें।

शादी कार्ड में यह परिवर्तन
शादी कार्ड डिजाइन करने वाले अतुल हिरवे ने बताया कि अब कार्ड में काफी परिवर्तन देखने को मिल रहे है। शादी के कार्ड की सबसे आखिरी लाइन में घर के प्यारे और छोटे बच्चों के नाम के साथ हमारी बुआ/मौसी/दीदी/चाचा/ मामा की शादी में जलूलू आना... ऐसा बाल मनुहार जरूर लिखा जाता था। लेकिन, अब यह लाइन भी गायब होती दिखाई दे रही है। इसके अलावा शादी के आमंत्रण पत्र में मास्क जरूर पहने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखने का भी आग्रह किया गया है।

