डिजीलॉकर से जुड़ी पासपोर्ट सेवा:आवेदन के वक्त एड्रेस, आईडी प्रूफ जैसे डॉक्यूमेंट स्कैन करने की अब जरूरत नहीं

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
राेजाना पासपोर्ट के लिए 600 अपॉइंटमेंट स्लॉट जारी हुए हैं
  • डिजीलॉकर के जरिए पासपोर्ट विभाग के साथ 13 तरह के दस्तावेज शेयर कर सकेंगे

अब डिजीलॉकर को विदेश मंत्रालय ने पासपोर्ट सेवा के साथ जोड़ दिया है, यानी अब पासपोर्ट के लिए आवेदन करते वक्त आपको एड्रेस प्रूफ, आईडी प्रूफ और एजुकेशनल प्रूफ के लिए दस्तावेजों की फोटाे क्लिक करके या स्कैन करके अपलोड करने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। अब पासपोर्ट आवेदन के लिए ऑनलाइन फॉर्म करते समय आवेदक डिजीलॉकर से ही दस्तावेज अपलोड कर सकेंगे। यह सुविधा गुरुवार से शुरू कर दी गई है। इससे आवेदकों को पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्र (पीएसके) में जाते समय अपने ओरिजनल या अटेस्टेड फोटो कॉपी वाले दस्तावेज ले जाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। क्षेत्रीय पासपोर्ट अधिकारी रश्मि बघेल ने बताया कि यह सेवा शुरू कर दी गई है। इससे आवेदकों को सुविधा होगी।

ये दस्तावेज कर सकेंगे शेयर

ऐसे कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल
ऑनलाइन आवेदन करते वक्त 8वें चरण में जब आवेदक को एनक्लोजर्स में एड्रेस व आईडी प्रूफ और मार्कशीट की प्रति अपलोड करने ऑप्शन दिया जाता है, उसी समय अपलोड विद डिजीलॉकर का ऑप्शन दिखेगा। यहां क्लिक करके लॉकर में मौजूद दस्तावेजों को सीधे ही अपलोड कर सकेंगे।

पहले यह करना पड़ता था... पहले आवेदकों को दस्तावेजों को स्कैन करके पीडीएफ फॉर्मेट में अपलोड करना होता था। साथ ही इन दस्तावेजों की ओरिजनल कॉपी और एक सेट फोटो कॉपी भी अप्वाइंटमेंट के दिन पीएसके लेकर जाना होता था।

क्या है डिजीलॉकर- इसमें अपने दस्तावेज को सुरक्षित रख सकते हैं
डिजीलॉकर एक तरह का वर्चुअल लॉकर है। डिजीटल इंडिया अभियान के तहत इसे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जुलाई 2015 में लॉन्च किया था। इसमें डॉक्यूमेंट ऑनलाइन स्टोर किए जा सकते हैं। इसमें किसी भी तरह के सरकारी प्रमाण-पत्र को स्टोर कर सकते हैं। डिजी लॉकर अकाउंट खोलने आधार कार्ड जरूरी है। डिजी लॉकर पर अकाउंट बनाने वेबसाइट digilocker.gov.in पर जा सकते हैं। या गूगल प्ले स्टोर और एपल एप स्टोर से एप भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं

ऐप खोलें
