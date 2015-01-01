पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • No New Movies And Viewers, Now The Cineplex Starts Closing Again; Currently Operating At Half Capacity

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का असर:नई फिल्में और दर्शक नहीं, अब फिर बंद होने लगे सिनेप्लेक्स; अभी आधी क्षमता से हो रहे संचालित

भोपाल16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक लाख के आसपास आ रहा है बिजली बिल
  • एसोसिएशन ने कहा- जल्द स्थिति में सुधार नहीं आया तो संचालन करना मुश्किल

राजधानी में सिनेप्लेक्स फिर बंद होने लगे हैं। कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण की वजह से पहले से दर्शकों की कमी झेल रहे सिनेप्लेक्स के रोजाना के खर्चे भी नहीं निकल पा रहे हैं। इस वजह से कुछ दिन पहले ही खुला ज्योति सिनेप्लेक्स फिर बंद हो गया। यहां सूरज पर मंगल भारी फिल्म लगी थी।

शहर में भारत और संगम टॉकीज भी हाल में खुली थीं, लेकिन यहां भी दर्शक नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। इस वजह से कई बार पूरे शो ही नहीं हो रहे। ज्योति सिनेप्लेक्स के मैनेजर राकेश नरूला ने बताया कि फिल्म देखने के लिए दर्शक ही नहीं आ रहे थे। वैसे भी संचालन आधी क्षमता में हो रहा था। उसके बाद भी कोरोना की वजह से लोग नहीं आते थे। इस वजह से फिल्म उतार दी है।

बड़े बैनर की फिल्में भी नहीं हो रही हैं रिलीज
सेंट्रल सर्किट सिनेमा एसोसिएशन के सचिव दीपक सिंहल ने बताया कि यदि जल्द स्थिति में सुधार नहीं होता तो सिनेमाघरों का संचालन करना मुश्किल होगा। बिजली बिल ही एक लाख के आसपास आ जाता है। भारत सिनेप्लेक्स के अश्विनी अग्रवाल ने बताया कि दर्शक बहुत कम आ रहे हैं।

खराब है स्थिति... स्टाफ भी हो गया कम
संचालकों के मुताबिक मार्च से ही सिनेप्लेक्स बंद हाे गए थे। ऐसी स्थिति में स्टाफ भी कम करना पड़ा था, क्योंकि आय भी शून्य हो गई थी। संचालकों के मुताबिक जब तक पूरी क्षमता से संचालन और बड़े बैनर की फिल्में रिलीज नहीं होगी, तब तक ऐसी स्थिति रहेगी। इधर, मल्टीप्लेक्स जैसे पीवीआर, आइनॉक्स आदि में भी बहुत कम दर्शक पहुंच रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें