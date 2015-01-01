पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:भाईदूज के बाद 10 डिग्री से नीचे जा सकता है रात का पारा; 12 नवंबर से दो-तीन दिन तक रात के तापमान में इजाफा होगा

भोपाल41 मिनट पहले
लिंक रोड नंबर-1
  • वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस का असर यहां भी होगा, इसके चलते बढ़ेगी ठंड

दीपावली के दाे दिन बाद यानी भाईदूज पर रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से कम हाेने के आसार हैं। इसकी वजह यह है कि 12 नवंबर काे देश के उत्तरी हिस्से में वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के पहुंचने का अनुमान है। इस दाैरान कश्मीर घाटी- हिमाचल की वादियाें एवं उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ी हिस्से में बर्फबारी हाे सकती है।

इसके दाे- तीन दिन बाद हमारे यहां वहां से ठंडी हवा आ सकती है। इस बीच यहां 12 नवंबर से दाे- तीन दिन रात के तापमान में थाेड़ा इजाफा हाे सकता है। मंगलवार काे यह 12.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। 24 घंटे में इसमें 0.6 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई।

सुबह से रात तक का पारा

दिन का तापमान भी सामान्य से कम, धुंध छाई-साेमवार काे दिन का तापमान 29.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। रविवार के मुकाबले इसमें 0.5 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई। सुबह 6:30 बजे से 7:30 बजे तक एक घंटे विजिबिलिटी 2000 मीटर रह गई थी।

टूट सकता है 7 साल का रिकाॅर्ड -माैसम विशेषज्ञ एके शुक्ला के मुताबिक दूसरे पखवाड़े की शुरुआत में ही रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंच सकता है। 16 नवंबर 2013 काे रात का तापमान 9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

