बीयू:एक भी छात्र को नहीं मिली स्कॉलरशिप; 18 माह पहले जारी हुई अधिसूचना

भोपाल11 मिनट पहले
बरकतउल्ला विश्वविद्यालय (बीयू) ने दो साल पहले छात्रहित में रिसर्च करने वाले छात्रों को दो साल तक हर महीने 8 हजार रुपए स्कॉलरशिप देने का निर्णय लिया। 7 जून 2019 को स्काॅलरशिप देेने की अधिसूचना जारी की गई। कार्यपरिषद के माध्यम से हुए इस निर्णय के बाद अधिकारियों ने खूब वाहवाही लूटी। 18 महीने पहले लिए गए इस निर्णय के पीछे का मकसद नेशनल असेसमेंट एंड एक्रीडिटेशन काउंसिल (नैक) में ग्रेडिंग बढ़ाना भी था।

अभी बीयू बी ग्रेड विवि है। भविष्य में नैक असेसमेंट के दौरान छात्र कल्याण से जुड़ी गतिविधियों में अच्छे अंक मिलने की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि अब तक विश्वविद्यालय के एक भी छात्र को इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। यह स्कॉलरशिप बीयू के हर डिपार्टमेंट के रिसर्च स्कॉलर को मिलनी थी। इसके पात्र छात्रों का चयन कुलपति द्वारा बनाई गई कमेटी से कराने का निर्णय लिया। यह प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई। हर 6 महीने में रिपोर्ट भी जमा की गई।

इसके बाद भी स्कॉलरशिप नहीं मिली। कार्यपरिषद से निर्णय होने के बाद इससे संबंधित फाइल ऑडिट की आपत्ति में फंसी है। दरअसल, विवि ने निर्णय ले लिया, लेकिन भुगतान किस मद से होगा इसका निर्धारण नहीं कर सके। इसके चलते कुछ ऐसे पीएचडी छात्र भी हैं, जिन्होंने स्कॉलरशिप के लिए आवेदन किया था। अब उनकी पीएचडी पूरी हो गई, लेकिन उन्हेें एक महीने तक का भुगतान नहीं किया गया।

आपत्ति दूर कराने कुलपति खुद गए
विवि की कार्यप्रणाली की स्थिति ऐसी है कि कुलपति के निर्देशों का भी बहुत ज्यादा असर नहीं हो रहा है। कुलपति प्रो. आरजे राव ने बताया कि ऑडिट की आपत्ति थी। वे खुद ऑडिटर्स के पास गए। इसके बाद आपत्ति दूर हुई। उनका कहना है कि छात्रों को जल्द ही स्कॉलरशिप मिल सकेगी।

