उपचुनाव का दिलचस्प पहलू:28 सीटों पर 67% केंडिडेट खारिज, इनसे ज्यादा वोट नोटा को मिले

उपचुनाव में 355 में से 236 उम्मीवारों से ज्यादा वोट नोटा पर पड़े। यानी 67% केंडिडेट वोटर्स की पंसद के नहीं थे।
  • 18 सीटों पर चौथे और चार सीटों पर पांचवें स्थान पर रहा नोटा
  • अनूपपुर और मांधाता सीट पर नोटा से भी हार गए बीएसपी उम्मीदवार

मध्य प्रदेश में 28 सीटों पर हुए उप चुनाव में अपनी किस्मत आजमाने वाले 67% केंडिडेट ऐसे थे, जिन्हें नोटा से भी कम वोट मिले।बीजेपी-कांग्रेस, बीएसपी, अन्य दलों और निर्दलियों को मिलाकर कुल 355 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में उतरे थे। इसमें से 236 उम्मीदवारों से ज्यादा वोट नोटा पर पड़े हैं। उपचुनाव के रिजल्ट से साफ है कि निर्दलियों के चुनाव मैदान में उतरने से पार्टियाें के उम्मीदवारों को फायदा-नुकसान हुआ या नहीं, लेकिन वोटर्स के सामने नोटा की ताकत बढ़ी है और उनके सामने निर्दलियों को भी नापसंद किए जाने का विकल्प नोटा बनता जा रहा है।

नोटा ने भले ही किसी बड़े दल के उम्मीदवार का खेल नहीं बिगाड़ा, लेकिन उसकी ताकत का अंदाज इससे लगाया जा सकता है कि अनूपपुर में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के बाद सबसे ज्यादा वोट नोटा पर पड़े हैं। जबकि यहां कुल 13 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैंदान में उतरे थे। 18 सीटों पर नोटा चौथे और 4 सीटों व्यावरा, आगर, सांची और मांधाता पर पांचवें नंबर पर रहा।

दो सीटों पर बीएसपी से ज्यादा वोट

उपचुनाव में बीएसपी ने 28 में से 27 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे थे। मप्र में बीएसपी के परफार्मेंस का अंदाजा इससे लगाया जा सकता है कि अनूपपुर और मांधाता दो ऐसी सीटें हैं जहां बीएसपी उम्मीदवार से ज्यादा वोट नोटा पर पड़े। अनूपपुर में बीएसपी को 1731 वोट मिले, जबकि नोटा पर 2447 वोट पड़े। यहां नोटा तीसरे नंबर पर रहा। इसी तरह मंधाता में बीएसपी को 1561 वोट मिले, जबकि नोटा पर 1642 वोट। आगर, नेपानगर और सांवेर में बीएसपी के उम्मीदवारों और नोटा को मिले वोट में ज्यादा अंतर नहीं है।

