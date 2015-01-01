पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Now No More Than 30 Days, Building Permission Will Have To Be Given In 15 Days; Time Limit Fixed At Every Level For The First Time

बदलाव:अब 30 दिन नहीं, 15 दिन में देना होगी बिल्डिंग परमिशन; पहली बार हर लेवल पर टाइम लिमिट तय

भोपाल39 मिनट पहले
बिल्डिंग परमिशन जारी करने की समय सीमा 30 दिन से घटाकर 15 दिन कर दी गई है। पहली बार हर लेवल पर टाइम लिमिट तय की गई है। अब तक यह होता था कि 30 दिन की समय-सीमा समाप्त होने से एक-दो दिन पहले आपत्ति लगाकर परमिशन को रोक लिया जाता था।

पिछले दिनों विभाग की समीक्षा में सामने आया कि भोपाल में अप्रैल से अब तक 1309 लोगों ने निगम की बिल्डिंग परमिशन शाखा में परमिशन के लिए अप्लाई किया। इनमें से 342 को ही 30 दिन में बिल्डिंग परमिशन जारी हो सकी।

