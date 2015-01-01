पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से सुविधा शुरू:अब ऑनलाइन होगा नामांतरण, 20 दिन के भीतर मिलेगी मंजूरी; घर बैठे ही डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे आदेश की कॉपी

नगर निगम में अब प्रॉपर्टी का नामांतरण ऑनलाइन होगा। आवेदन करने के 20 दिन के भीतर नामांतरण के आदेश की कॉपी डाउनलोड की जा सकेगी। प्रॉपर्टी की रजिस्ट्री कराने के बाद लोगों को नगर निगम में टैक्स जमा करने के लिए नामांतरण कराने का प्रावधान है, लेकिन पिछले 4 महीने में हुई 14 हजार रजिस्ट्री की जांच में पता चला है कि सिर्फ 1 हजार लोगों ने ही निगम में नामांतरण कराया है। इस वजह से व्यवस्था ऑनलाइन की है।

ऐसे करें ऑनलाइन आवेदन
www.sugam.mp.gov.in पोर्टल खोलें। यहां पर म्यूनिसिपल केस मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम-सुगम खुलेगा। यहां आवेदन करें पर क्लिक करें। फिर नामांतरण प्रक्रिया के लिए ऑनलाइन प्रॉपर्टी आईडी डालें। इसके बाद संबंधित डिटेल भरें। फिर आपको कितनी फीस ऑनलाइन जमा करना है, इसकी डिटेल दिखेगी। सारे दस्तावेज फीड करने के बाद आवेदन सबमिट हो जाएगा।

