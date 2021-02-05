पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक पुलिस नई भूमिका में:अब ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान घायलाें को दे सकेंगे दुर्घटना के दौरान प्राथमिक चिकित्सा, डॉक्टरों की टीम स्पेशल ट्रैफिक स्कॉट को दे रही ट्रेनिंग

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यातायात पुलिस थाना में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान फर्स्ट एड की ट्रेनिंग के दौरान। - Dainik Bhaskar
यातायात पुलिस थाना में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान फर्स्ट एड की ट्रेनिंग के दौरान।
  • शहर के 15 अलग-अलग स्थानों पर बुलेट से गश्त करेंगे जवान
  • दुर्घटना होने पर एंबुलेंस आने तक देंगे प्राथमिक उपचार

यातायात पुलिस की जिम्मेदारी अब तक शहर की यातायात व्यवस्था को व्यवस्थित करने की है। लेकिन अब वह एक नई भूमिका में नजर आएगी। यातायात सुरक्षा माह में स्पेशल ट्रैफिक स्कॉट के जवानों को फर्स्ट एड की स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। 108 की डॉक्टरों की टीम उन्हें ट्रेनिंग दे रही है ताकि घायल को हॉस्पिटल ले जाने से पहले या 108 एंबुलेस आने से पहले जवान ही घायल या दुर्घटनाग्रस्त को प्राथमिक उपचार दे सकें।

ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान ट्रेनिंग के दौरान।
ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान ट्रेनिंग के दौरान।

15 नोडल प्वाइंट पर होंगी 30 जवानों की तैनाती

शहर के 15 नोडल सेंटर पर स्पेशल ट्रैफिक स्कॉट के जवान तैनात रहेंगे। एक बुलेट पर 2 जवान गश्त करेंगे। अब ट्रैफिक की जिम्मेदारी और दुर्घटना में घायल को अस्पताल पहुंचाने और एंबुलेस आने तक उसकी देखभाल करने और प्राथमिक चिकित्सा की जिम्मेदारी अब इन जवानों की होगी। यानी अब ट्रैफिक पुलिस नई भूमिका में दिखेगी।

ट्रेनिंग के दौरान ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अधिकारी और जवान।
ट्रेनिंग के दौरान ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अधिकारी और जवान।

यातायात थाना प्रभारी विजय दुबे ने कहा कि 15 अलग-अलग नोडल सेंटल पर जवान गश्त करते रहेंगे। उन तक जैसे ही किसी दुर्घटना की सूचना आएगी, वो तुरंत स्पॉट पर पहुंचकर घायलों की मदद करेंगे।

दुर्घटना के संबंध में दी जा रही प्राथमिक उपचार की ट्रेनिंग

एडिशनल एसपी ट्रैफिक भोपाल संदीप दीक्षित ने बताया कि ट्रैफिक जवानों को दुर्घटना के संबंध में फर्स्ट एड की स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। ताकि पीड़ित व्यक्ति तक तुरंत सहायता पहुंचे। ऐसा देखा गया है कि कई बार एंबुलेेस के लेट पहुंचने पर पीड़ित को प्राथमिक उपचार नहीं मिल पाता। उपचार मिलने से पहले उसकी मृत्यु हो जाती है। ऐसे में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान स्पेशल ट्रैफिक स्कॉट स्पॉट पर जाकर घायल को न केवल प्राथमिक उपचार देगी, बल्कि एंबुलेंस बुलाकर से अस्पताल भी पहुंचवाएगी।

