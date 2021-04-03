पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नॉलेज पैकेज:अब पासपोर्ट के आवेदन के वक्त डॉक्यूमेंट स्कैन करने की जरूरत नहीं, ना ही पासपोर्ट ऑफिस में ओरिजनल दस्तावेज लेकर जाने होंगे

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्र भोपाल। फाइल फोटो

अब पासपोर्ट के लिए आवेदन करते वक्त आपको अपने एड्रेस प्रूफ, आईडी प्रूफ और एजुकेशनल प्रूफ के लिए उन दस्तावेजों की फोटाे क्लिक करके या स्कैन करके अपलोड करने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। विदेश मंत्रालय ने अब डिजी लॉकर को पासपोर्ट सेवा के साथ इंटीग्रेटेड कर दिया है। इसके चलते अब आवेदक पासपोर्ट आवेदन के लिए ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरते वक्त ही डिजी लॉकर से ही दस्तावेज अपलोड कर सकेंगे। इसके अलावा अब आवेदकों को पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्र (पीएसके) जाते वक्त भी अपने दस्तावेजों की ओरिजनल प्रति या अटेस्टेड फोटो कॉपी भी ले जाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

मध्यप्रदेश की क्षेत्रीय पासपोर्ट अधिकारी रश्मि बघेल ने बताया कि डिजिटल इंडिया इनिशिएटिव के तहत जुलाई 2015 में डिजी लॉकर की शुरुआत हुई थी। वहीं, 2018 में इसमें अपलोड दस्तावेजों को पासपोर्ट के लिए आवेदन के वक्त वेरिफिकेशन के तौर पर दिखाने के लिए मान्यता दी गई थी लेकिन अब डिजी लॉकर को पासपोर्ट सेवा से इंटीग्रेटेड कर दिया गया है। लिहाजा अब आवेदक को किसी अधिकारी को अपने डिजी लॉकर से भी दस्तावेज दिखाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

डिजी लॉकर के जरिए पासपोर्ट विभाग के साथ 13 तरह के दस्तावेज शेयर कर सकेंगे आवेदक
वर्तमान में डिजी लॉकर के माध्यम से पासपोर्ट सेवा प्रोजेक्ट को 13 प्रकार के दस्तावेज शेयर किए जा सकते हैं। इनमें आधार कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, वोटर आईडी कार्ड, पेन कार्ड, हाई स्कूल की मार्कशीट व सर्टिफिकेट, बिजली बिल, टेलीफोन बिल, जन्म प्रमाण पत्र, राशन कार्ड, पेंशन प्रमाण पत्र, जीवन बीमा प्रमाण पत्र, आर्म लाइसेंस शामिल हैं।

पासपोर्ट आवेदन के वक्त डिजी लॉकर का इस्तेमाल कैसे करें

ऑनलाइन आवेदन करते वक्त आठवें चरण में जब आवेदक को एनक्लोजर्स में एड्रेस प्रूफ और आईडी प्रूफ और मार्कशीट की प्रति अपलोड करने ऑप्शन दिया जाता है, उसी समय राइट साइड में अपलोड विद डिजी लॉकर का ऑप्शन दिखाई देगा। इस पर क्लिक करके आवेदक इस लॉकर में मौजूद दस्तावेजों को सीधे ही अपलोड कर सकेंगे। इससे पहले आवेदकों को इन दस्तावेजों को स्कैन करके पीडीएफ फॉर्मेट में अपलोड करना होता था। साथ ही इन दस्तावेजों की ओरिजनल कॉपी और एक सेट फोटो कॉपी भी अप्वाइंटमेंट के दिन पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्र लेकर जाना होता था।

क्या है डिजी लॉकर, इसमें आप कैसे दस्तावेज अपलोड कर सकते हैं?
डिजी लॉकर या ड‍िजीटल लॉकर, यह एक तरह का वर्चुअल लॉकर है, ड‍िजीटल इंडिया अभियान के तहत इसे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जुलाई 2015 में लॉन्च किया था। इसका उपयोग आप अपने डॉक्‍यूमेंट को ऑनलाइन स्टोर करने के लिए कर सकते है। डिजीलॉकर में पेन कार्ड, वोटर आईडी, पासपोर्ट, मार्कशीट समेत कोई भी सरकारी प्रमाण-पत्र स्टोर कर सकते हैं। डिजी लॉकर अकाउंट खोलने के लिए आधार कार्ड होना अनिवार्य है। डिजीलॉकर में jpg, png और pdf फॉर्मेट की फाइलें अपलोड की जा सकती हैं, एक फाइल का साइज 10 एमबी से अधिक नहीं होना चाहिए। डिजी लॉकर पर अकाउंट बनानके लिए वेबसाइट https://digilocker.gov.in/ पर जा सकते हैं, या गूगल प्ले स्टोर और एपल एप स्टोर से एप भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

