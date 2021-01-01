पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार में बैठकर लीजिए थियेटर का मजा:अमेरिकन कल्चर वाला ड्राइव इन सिनेमा भोपाल में शुरू, नाम मिला राजा भोजपाल

भोपाल2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: राजेश गाबा
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस तरह से अशोका लेक व्यू होटल के कैंपस में ओपन ड्राइव सिनेमा तैयार किया गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
इस तरह से अशोका लेक व्यू होटल के कैंपस में ओपन ड्राइव सिनेमा तैयार किया गया है।

मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी भोपाल में अब लोग अमेरिकन कल्चर पर आधारित ड्राइव इन सिनेमा का मजा ले सकेंगे। यानी कार में बैठकर ही मूवी देखी जा सकेगी। कोरोनाकाल में सिनेमा और थियेटर बंद होने से लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। इसे देखते हुए ही पर्यटन विभाग ने ड्राइव इन सिनेमा का इनिशिएटिव लिया है।

अशोका लेक व्यू होटल परिसर में इसकी शुरुआत हुई है। इसमें रोजना दो शो का आयोजन किया जाएगा। पहला शो शाम 6.30 बजे शुरू होगा। वहीं दूसरे शो की शुरुआत 9.30 बजे से होगी। उरी फिल्म दिखाकर ड्राइव सिनेमा का उद्घाटन किया गया।

100 लोग एक साथ उठा सकेंगे फिल्म का लुत्फ

ड्राइव इन सिनेमा में एक साथ 100 लोगों के बैठने की व्यवस्था है। इसे 93 हजार स्क्वायर फीट में तैयार किया गया है। पहले शो में करीब 80 से अधिक मूवी लवर्स ने गाड़ियों में बैठकर फिल्म का आनंद लिया। लोगों को ओपन एरिया में थिएटर जैसा माहौल देने के लिए 4के स्क्रीन, हाइटेक साउंड इंस्टॉल किया गया। इसका शुभारंभ विधानसभा प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा ने किया। इस अवसर पर पर्यटन मंत्री उषा ठाकुर, फिल्म निर्देशक राजकुमार संतोषी मुख्य रुप से शामिल हुए। इस दौरान कबीर कैफे बैंड ने कबीर के दोहों को रॉक स्टाइल में परफॉर्म किया।

ओपन ड्राइव सिनेमा के शुभारंभ पर प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा और पर्यटन मंत्री ऊषा ठाकुर।
ओपन ड्राइव सिनेमा के शुभारंभ पर प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा और पर्यटन मंत्री ऊषा ठाकुर।

ब्रिक्स वॉल का किया गया निर्माण

डीडीएक्स सिनेमा को सेटअप करने वाले संदर्भ गुप्ता ने बताया कि परिसर में फिल्म के लिए विशेष 70'× 30' की आरसीसी स्ट्रक्चर पर ब्रिक्स वॉल बनाई गई है। इसके अलावा एक प्रोजेक्शन रूम तैयार किया गया है, जहां से फिल्म का संचालन होगा। इसके अलावा परिसर में हाई क्वालिटी साउंड के 4 बूफर और लगभग 40 स्पीकर इंस्टॉल किए गए हैं।

अशोका लेक व्यू में बनाए गए ड्राइव इन सिनेमा का एंट्रेस गेट।
अशोका लेक व्यू में बनाए गए ड्राइव इन सिनेमा का एंट्रेस गेट।

बाहर बैठकर भी देख सकेंगे फिल्म

मध्यप्रदेश पर्यटन के एमडी एस विश्वनाथन ने बताया कि यह सिनेमा पीपीपी (पब्लिक प्राइवेट पार्टनरशिप) माेड के तहत शुरु किया है। यदि कोई मूवी लवर्स कार में बैठकर फिल्म नहीं देखना चाहता तो उनके लिए अलग से बैठने की व्यवस्था परिसर में है। स्क्रीन के सामने 100 लोगों की बैठक व्यवस्था बनाई गई है, ताकि लोग कुर्सियों में बैठकर भी मूवी का मजा ले सकें।

तालाब के आसपास बनानी चाहिए टेंट सिटी: रामेश्वर शर्मा

विधानसभा के प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा ने कहा कि भोपाल की पहचान यहां की हरियाली और तालाब है। इसलिए मैं चाहता हूं कि तालाब के किनारे एक टेंट सिटी विकसित की जाए, जहां एक उत्सव हो। जिससे लोगों को साल में पांच या सात दिन परिवार के साथ इस तरह की टेंट सिटी में रहने का अवसर मिले। हमारा उद्देश्य जल और पर्यावरण को बचाना है।

फिल्म निर्देशक राजकुमार संतोषी का सम्मान करते टूरिज्म के एमडी एस विश्वनाथन।
फिल्म निर्देशक राजकुमार संतोषी का सम्मान करते टूरिज्म के एमडी एस विश्वनाथन।

राजा भोजपाल ड्राइव इन सिनेमा

समारोह में उपस्थित पर्यटन मंत्री उषा ठाकुर ने कहा कि ड्राइव इन सिनेमा भोपाल के लिए सौगात है। मैं चाहती हूं कि क्यों न ड्राइव इन सिनेमा को कोई नाम दिया जाए। इसलिए अब इसको राजा भोजपाल ड्राइव इन सिनेमा के नाम से पहचाना जाएगा। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि इंदौर के लोगों ने मुझसे कहा कि यह ड्राइव इन सिनेमा वहां बनना चाहिए था। भोपाल में क्यों बन रहा है? मैंने उनसे कहा कि वहां बन जाने दो, उसके बाद यहां भी बनवाया जाएगा।

कार में बैठे-बैठे फूड का मजा

फिल्म के दौरान लोगों को कार में बैठे-बैठे पॉपकॉर्न सहित अन्य फूड उपलब्ध हो सकें इसके लिए परिसर में फूड जोन बनाया गया है। इस फूड जोन का संचालन एमपी टूरिज्म की ओर किया जा रहा है। इसके मैन्यू में कॉफी, सूप, पॉपकॉर्न सहित फास्ट फूड आदि शामिल किए गए हैं।

कैंपस को फिल्मी रंग में रंगा

लेक व्यू होटल के कैंपस को फिल्मी रंग में रंगा गया है। अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्मों के पोस्टर से लेकर तमाम अभिनेता-अभिनेत्रियों के फ्लैक्स लगाए गए हैं। जिन पर दर्शक फोटोज भी खिचवा सकते हैं।

ड्राइव इन सिनेमा के चार्जेस

500 रुपए प्रति कार चार्ज किया जाएगा। कार में सिर्फ दो लोग ही बैठ सकेंगे। इसके अलावा यदि कोई व्यक्ति कार में बैठता है तो उसके लिए प्रति व्यक्ति 200 रुपए अलग से चार्ज देना होगा।

ऐसे कर सकेंगे टिकट की बुकिंग

पर्यटक ऑनलाइन बुक माय शो और पेटीएम से टिकट बुक कर सकेंगे। इसके अलावा एमपीटी ड़ीडीएक्स सिनेमा के बॉक्स ऑफिस से भी टिकट बुक होंगे।

1921 में अमेरिकी से हुई शुरुआत

दुनिया के पहले ड्राइव इन सिनेमा की शुरुआत अमेरिका के टेक्सास राज्य में 1921 में की गई थी। वहां एक कार पार्किंग में कुछ लोगों को साइलेंट सिनेमा दिखाया गया था। इसके बाद हर साल गर्मियों में इसका आयोजन किया जाने लगा। धीरे-धीरे यह अमेरिका में काफी पॉपुलर हो गया और वहां की संस्कृति का हिस्सा बन गया।

