  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Number Of Patients Not Getting Less Than 7 Days, More Than 300 Corona Infected Getting Daily, Positivity Rate 12%

भोपाल में दूसरी लहर का खतरा:7 दिन से कम नहीं हो रही मरीजों की संख्या, हर रोज मिल रहे 300 से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमित, पॉजिटिविटी रेट 12%

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
भोपाल में मास्क के खिलाफ अभियान चल रहा है। बुधवार को कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया ने सड़क पर उतरकर लोगों को मास्क पहनाया।
  • राजधानी में 60% कोरोना संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन में, जबकि अस्पतालों में बेड खाली

भोपाल में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खतरा बढ़ता जा रहा है। दीपावली में मिली छूट का असर अब दिखने लगा है। बीते 7 दिन से कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या कम नहीं हो पा रही है। यहां पर हर रोज 300 से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिल रहे हैं। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को जोर देकर कहा था कि हमें पॉजिटिविटी रेट किसी भी हाल में 5 फीसदी से नीचे लाना है, लेकिन भोपाल में कोरोना का पॉजिटिविटी रेट दोगुना से ज्यादा 12% हो गया है।

बुधवार को भोपाल में कोरोना के 307 नए मरीज मिले। जबकि दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई। अब तक राजधानी में 30332 संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं, जबकि मृतकों की संख्या 510 हो गई है। भोपाल में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या भी फिर से बढ़ने लगी है। कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीज बढ़कर ढाई हजार के करीब पहुंच गए हैं। वहीं करीब 91 फीसदी के रेट से मरीज स्वस्थ रहे हैं।

ज्‍यादातर मरीजों में कोरोना के गंभीर लक्षण नहीं हैं और शहर में करीब 60 फीसद मरीज अपने घर पर ही आइसोलेट रहते हुए यानी होम आइसोलेशन में स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य लाभ ले रहे है। इस दौरान उनके स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य और तकलीफ के संबंध में जानकारी मांगी जा रही है। इतना ही नहीं, अगर कोई मरीज सांस लेने में तकलीफ या अन्‍य असुविधा के बारे में बताता है तो उसे तुरंत अस्‍पताल में भेज दिया जाता है। मरीज के पॉजिटिव आने के बाद जरूरी दवाओं का पैकेट भी उसे उपलब्ध करवा दिया जाता है।

कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया ने भोपाल की जनता से अपील की है कि हम जितने जागरूक होंगे, उतनी ही तेजी और बेहतर तरीके से इस संक्रमण से लड़ पाएंगे। हमें स्व-अनुशासन का पालन कर खुद को सुरक्षित रखना होगा। बता दें कि 31 अक्टूबर को सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या 1725 थी, जो घटकर 10 नवंबर तक 1461 तक पहुंच गई थी, फिर से मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है। कोलार क्षेत्र में सबसे ज्यादा 215 बागसेवनिया क्षेत्र में 174 एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

हमीदिया और उसके कोविड सेंटर्स में 508 बेड खाली
हमीदिया अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ. आईडी चौरसिया ने बताया है कि हमीदिया अस्पताल और टीबी अस्पताल में 508 बेड खाली हैं। इसमें से हमीदिया अस्पताल के कोविड केयर सेंटर में 150 आइसीयू बेड में से 54 भरे हैं, जबकि 96 खाली हैं। इसी तरह 400 एचडीयू बेड में से 24 भरे हुए हैं और 376 खाली हैं। ऑक्सीजन सुविधायुक्त सभी 10 बेड रिक्त हैं। आक्सीजन सुविधा रहित सामान्य बेड 40 में से 14 भरे और 26 बेड रिक्त हैं।

