अब एनओसी के लिए ऑनलाइन करना होगा आवेदन:आपत्ति बताना होगी या दो दिन में जारी करना होगी वार्ड एनओसी

भोपाल7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

बिल्डिंग परमिशन, कम्प्लीशन सर्टिफिकेट और बैंक लोन आदि की एनओसी के लिए अब ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना होगा। आवेदन के दो दिन के भीतर ही वार्ड प्रभारी को एनओसी देना होगी या फिर क्या आपत्ति है यह बताना होगा। अभी यह स्थिति है कि वार्ड प्रभारी प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स, नल कनेक्शन और वैरिफिकेशन के नाम पर 15 दिन से एक महीने तक चक्कर कटवाने के बाद एनओसी जारी करते हैं।

एनओसी देने के लिए वार्ड प्रभारी को यह जांच करना होती है कि संबंधित प्रॉपर्टी पर कोई टैक्स तो बकाया नहीं है? यह भी देखना होता है कि इसका टैक्स का खाता भी खुला है या नहीं? यह जानकारियां ई नगरपालिका साफ्टवेयर पर ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध होती है। निगम कमिश्नर वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी ने बताया कि दो दिन के भीतर या तो एनओसी जारी करना होगी या कोई आपत्ति है तो उसकी जानकारी देना होगी। इस महीने के अंत तक यह व्यवस्था लागू कर देंगे।

