गुस्सा:पांच विभागों के अफसर रास्ते में करते हैं वसूली, कम रेत लाएंगे तो धंधा कैसे चलेगा

भोपाल14 मिनट पहले
  • खनिज विभाग के पीएस से मिले सैंड ऑनर्स एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों ने लगाया आरोप

खनिज, पुलिस, परिवहन, वन और राजस्व विभाग की कार्रवाई से नाराज सैंड ऑनर्स एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों ने बुधवार को खनिज विभाग के सचिव सुखवीर सिंह से मुलाकात की। सदस्यों ने आरोप लगाया कि होशंगाबाद से रेत लेकर आते हैं, लेकिन रास्ते में खनिज, पुलिस, वन और राजस्व विभाग के अफसर वसूली करते हैं। इसलिए मजबूरी में ओवरलोडेड रेत भरकर लाना पड़ती है।

रेत ठेकेदार ही रुपए लेकर डंपर में ओवरलोड रेत भर रहा है, फिर कार्रवाई सिर्फ हमारे खिलाफ क्यों की जा रही है। इस पर सचिव सिंह ने कहा कि आप लोग अंडर लोड डंपर लेकर आएं, कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करेगा। उन्होंने आरोप की जांच कराने का आश्वासन दिया है।

आमने-सामने... क्षमता जितनी रेत लाएं तो कोई परेशानी नहीं
अफसर ईमानदारी से काम करें तो ऐसी नौबत ही न आए
रेत कारोबारियों से वसूली बंद हो। ऐसा नियम बनाएं कि बार-बार गाड़ियों को न रोका जाए। ये तय होना चाहिए कि कौन सी एजेंसी रेत की गाड़ियों की जांच करेगी। यदि अफसर ईमानदारी से काम करेंगे तो रेत चोरी की नौबत नहीं आएगी। सरकार को यदि कार्रवाई करना है तो सीधे खदान ठेकेदार व वहां तैनात अफसर पर करंे। जब होशंगाबाद में ही जांच हो जाएगी तो गाड़ी भोपाल में नहीं आएगी। -विश्वबंधु रावत, सचिव सैंड ऑनर्स एसोसिएशन

क्षमता से ज्यादा रेत लाने की छूट किसी को नहीं
हर डंपर की जांच की जाएगी जो क्षमता से ज्यादा रेत लेकर आएगा। किसी का कारोबार प्रभावित न हो, इसका ध्यान रखा जाएगा, लेकिन ये छूट किसी को नहीं है कि क्षमता से ज्यादा रेत ले आए। रही बात खदान ठेकेदार पर कार्रवाई की तो उसकी जांच करा लेंगे।
डॉ. वरद मूर्ति मिश्र, कार्यपालक संचालक, माइनिंग कॉर्पोरेशन

वसूली की बात गलत... इधर, माइनिंग कॉर्पोरेशन कार्यपालक संचालक डॉ. वरद मूर्ति मिश्र ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया कि फिलहाल गाड़ियों की जांच खनिज विभाग का अमला करता है। वसूली की बात एकदम गलत है।

डंपर संचालकों की गुहार- हमारे पास रॉयल्टी, फिर कार्रवाई क्यों
इधर, जिला खनिज अधिकारी एचपी सिंह के पास पकड़े गए डंपर के संचालक डंपर के कागज लेकर पहुंचे। डंपर संचालकों ने गुहार लगाई कि उनके पास रॉयल्टी है, फिर कार्रवाई क्यों की जा रही है। इस पर सिंह ने जवाब दिया कि उन्हीं डंपरों को पकड़ा गया है, जिनके पास मौके पर कोई दस्तावेज नहीं थे। जबरन किसी को नहीं पकड़ा गया है।

