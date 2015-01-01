पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्मार्ट सिटी ने सहेजी धरोहर:पुराने भोपाल की शान सदर मंजिल दिवाली पर जगमगाई

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भोपाल की मंजिल रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमगाया
  • स्मार्ट सिटी सदर मंजिल का कर रहा है रिनोवेशन
  • इसकी लाइटिंग में ही खर्च हो गए 1.5 करोड़ रुपए

नवाब काल में जनता दरबार रही ऐतिहासिक इमारत सदर मंजिल दीपावली पर रोशन हो गई। जयपुर- जोधपुर जैसे शहरों की तर्ज पर यहां हुई थीम बेस्ड रोशनी ने इस नवाब कालीन इमारत का आकर्षण और बढ़ा दिया है। इन लाइट को स्मार्ट सिटी के कंट्रोल एंड कमांड सेंटर से संचालित किया जाएगा। भोपाल स्मार्ट सिटी डेवलपमेंट कार्पोरेशन लिमिटेड सदर मंजिल का स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना के अंतर्गत जीर्णोद्घार किया जा रहा है। ऐतिहासिक इमारत के जीर्णोद्घार का कार्य अंतिम चरण में पहुंच गया है। इसके तहत इस इमारत को रंग-बिरंगी लाइट्स की रोशनी में जगमग किया गया।

पहले चरण में फ्रंट फसाट और दूसरे चरण में दरबार हाल और अन्य हिस्सों को काम किया गया। निर्माण के लिए उड़द दाल, मैथी, जूट, गुड़, मार्बल पाउडर, चूना और सरखी आदि का इस्तेमाल किए गए। पूर्व में भी इमारत इन्ही चीजों से बनी थी। कार्य राजस्थान के कारीगरों द्वारा किया गया। इससे अब इमारत का पुराना स्वरूप दिखाई देने लगा है।

हर प्रमुख अवसर पर अलग-अलग थीम

दीपावली से लेकर स्वतंत्रता दिवस और गणतंत्र दिवस सहित सभी प्रमुख त्यौहारों और अवसरों पर अब सदर मंजिल पर अलग-अलग थीम से रोशनी की जाएगी।

नीली रोशनी से जगमगाया सदर मंजिल के अंदर का हिस्सा
नीली रोशनी से जगमगाया सदर मंजिल के अंदर का हिस्सा

इस माह काम पूरा हो जाएगा

स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी के सुपरिंटेंडिंग इंजीनियर पीके जैन ने बताया कि सदर मंजिल के रिनोवेशन का काम इस माह के अंत तक पूरा हो जाएगा। जल्द ही इसके उपयोग के लिए ऑफर बुलाए जाएंगे। यानी इसे कंवेंशन सेंटर या होटल की तरह उपयोग किया जाएगा। सदर मंजिल के एक हिस्से में भोपाल पर केंद्रित म्यूजियम बनाया जाएगा। इसमें भोपाल के इतिहास की जानकारी दी जाएगी।रियोजना के पेन सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के अंतर्गत हेरिटेज कंजर्वेशन का काम शुरु किया था। पुरातत्ववेत्ता की निगरानी में अलग-अलग चरणों में का शुरु हुआ।

1.5 करोड़ लाइटिंग पर ही खर्च हुए

सदर मंजिल के रिनोवेशन पर खर्च हुए 10 करोड़ रुपए में से लगभग 1.5 करोड़ रुपए केवल लाइटिंग पर खर्च हुए हैं। 5 वॉट से लेकर 75 वॉट तक के करीब 200 बल्ब यहां लगाए गए हैं। आरजीबी यानी रेड, ग्रीन और ब्ल्यू कलर की इन डेकोरेटिव लाइट की शुक्रवार को टेस्टिंग की गई। पहली बार सदर मंजिल को इस तरह जगमग देखा गया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें