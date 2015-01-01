पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था पर भारी कोरोना:छठ महापर्व पर महामारी पर भारी दिखी आस्था, चेहरे पर मास्क थे, पर गायब थी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

भोपाल5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेमपुरा घाट पर भोजपुरी समाज के लोग छठ पर्व पर डूबते हुए सूरज को अर्ध्य देते हुए।
  • महिलाओं ने पूजा कर अस्त होते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य
  • भोपाल में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर मना छठ पर्व

भोपाल में लोक आस्था के छठ महापर्व पर एक बार फिर कोरोना महामारी पर आस्था भारी पड़ती दिखाई दी। हालांकि गत वर्ष की अपेक्षा घाटों पर इस बार पूजा के लिए पहुंचने वाले लोगों की संख्या करीब 40 प्रतिशत तक कम थी। अधिकांश लोगों ने घरों में या घरों के पास बनाए गए अस्थाई जलकुंड स्थलों पर जाकर पूजा की, परंतु सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग गायब थी। मास्क जरूर अधिकांश लोग लगाकर पहुंचे थे, पर इनमें से भी बहुत सी महिलाओं को पूजा के दौरान तालाब में डुबकी लगाते समय मास्क को चेहरे से हटाना पड़ा। बावजूद इसके भोजपुरी समाज के व्रतधारियों में पूजा को लेकर खासा उत्साह था और उन्होंने सुख-समृद्धि व संतान सुख की कामना के साथ पूजा अर्चना कर अस्त होते सूर्य देव को अर्घ्य देकर उनकी आराधना की। शीतलदास की बगिया, वर्धमान पार्क, खटलापुरा घाट पर पूजा के लिए पहुंचने वालों की संख्या अन्य स्थलों से अधिक थी। शनिवार को उदित होते सूर्य की पूजा के बाद महिलाएं व्रत का समापन करेंगी।

शीतलदास की बगिया में पूजा के दौरान डुबकी लगाती महिला।
शीतलदास की बगिया में पूजा के दौरान डुबकी लगाती महिला।

कोरोना महामारी के यकायक बढ़ते प्रकोप का यह असर होता दिखाई दिया कि घर से बाहर घाटों पर पूजा करने पहुंचने वाले लोगों की संख्या में थोड़ी कमी दिखाई दी। भोजपुरी समाज के कई वरिष्ठ अधिकारी जो घाटों पर सपरिवार पूजा के लिए पहुंचते थे, इस बार उन्होंने घरों में रहकर ही पूजा करना सुरक्षित समझा। जिनके घरों में स्थान की कमी थी, वे लोग अपने घरों के पास के मंदिरों में तो कुछ अस्थाई रूप से बनाए गए जलकुंड स्थलों पर पहुंचे और पूजा-अर्चना की। शीतलदास की बगिया, कमला पार्क स्थित शीतलदास की बगिया घाट पर दोपहर से ही महिलाओं व उनके परिजनों का पहुंचना शुरू हो गया था।

प्रेमपुरा घाट पर भोजपुरी समाज की महिलाएं पूजा के दौरान।
प्रेमपुरा घाट पर भोजपुरी समाज की महिलाएं पूजा के दौरान।

भोजपुरी एकता मंच के तत्वावधान में शाम साढ़े चार बजे पूजा प्रारंभ कर दी गई थी। गायिका अनमोल सिंह द्वारा छठ मैय्या के गीतों की प्रस्तुति के बीच महिलाओं ने शाम सवा पांच बजे से अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देना प्रारंभ कर दिया था। सूर्यदेव की आरती उतारने के साथ ही महिलाओं ने सुख-समृद्धि व अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए प्रार्थना की। घर में बनाए गए पकवान और ऋतु फलों का भोग लगाया और उसका वितरण भी किया।वर्धमान पार्क में बनाए गए नए घाट पर भी लोगों ने पूजा की।दीप प्रवाहित किए पर नहीं की आतिशबाजी अनेक महिलाओं ने दीप प्रज्जवलित कर उन्हें तालाब व जल कुंडों में प्रवाहित किया, परंतु इस बार पूजा स्थलों पर न तो सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम किए गए और न आतिशबाजी की गई।

डाॅक्टर्स की टीम थी, पर, बगैर जांच के लोग घाट पर जाते रहे

शीतलदास की बगिया व खटलापुरा घाट पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के लिए डाक्टर्स की टीम तैनात थी, परंतु यहां आने वाले लोगों में बहुत से लोगों की जांच यह टीम नहीं कर सकी। सैनेटाइजर का उपयोग करते लोग दिखाई दिए। अनेक लोग बगैर जांच कराए प्रवेश करते दिखे। शाम पांच बजे तक पुलिस कर्मियों ने लोगों को मास्क लगाए रखने के लिए सख्त रवैया अपनाया पर बाद में वे भी इधर-उधर हो गए।शीतलदास की बगिया परिसर में बनाए गए मंच पर अतिथियों के बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई थी। यहां समाज के लोगों को पर्व की शुभकामनाएं देने सांसद प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर, विधायक कृष्णा गौर पूर्व मंत्री पीसी शर्मा व भगवानदास सबनानी आदि पहुंचे, जिनका मंच के अध्यक्ष कुंवर प्रसाद ने स्वागत किया।

यहां भी की गई पूजा

बिहार सांस्कृतिक परिषद् के तत्वावधान में सरस्वती मंदिर बरखेड़ा व भोजपुरी भाषी विकास संघ के बैनर तले शाहपुरा तालाब घाट समेत अयोध्या नगर के सरयू घाट, हथाई खेड़ा डेम, कलिया सोत, करोद, अशोका गार्डन,एकता नगर बेहटा गांव, खटलापुरा, प्रेमपुरा भदभदा समेत 40 से अधिक स्थानों पर छठ पूजा की गई।

प्रेमपुरा घाट पर प्रीति मिश्रा और पंकज कुमार ने दी गीतों की प्रस्तुति।
प्रेमपुरा घाट पर प्रीति मिश्रा और पंकज कुमार ने दी गीतों की प्रस्तुति।

प्रेमपुरा घाट पर हुए सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

छठ पूजा के दौरान छठ गीतों का बड़ा महत्व होता है। महिलाएं गीतों के जरिए सूर्य, छठ मैया और नारियल से तरह-तरह की विनती करती हैं। माना जाता है कि, इन गीतों को सुनने से हर परेशानी दूर हो जाती है। छठ गीतों के ऐसे ही महत्व को देखते हुए शुक्रवार को भोजपुर साहित्य अकादमी की ओर से छठ प्रसंग का आयोजन किया गया। प्रेमपुरा घाट पर हुए कार्यक्रम में पारंपरिक नृत्य रूपक की प्रस्तुति हुई। जिसमें कलाकारों ने महिला छठी माई पर आधारित नृत्य पेश किया। इसके बाद पारंपरिक गायन हुआ जिसमें प्रीति मिश्रा और पंकज कुमार के गीतों की प्रस्तुति दी।

यातायात बाधित रहा

पूजा के चलते कमला पार्क मार्ग पर किलोल पार्क से राजा भोज सेतु तक शाम 4 से 6 बजे तक कमला पार्क सड़क पर यातायात बाधित रहा।

