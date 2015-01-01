पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनेकता में एकता:दिवाली पर अलग-अलग परंपराओं की रोशनी में सजते हैं देहरी-द्वार; रोशनी के माध्यम से समरसता, समृद्धि और सद्भाव का संदेश

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • किस समाज और संप्रदाय के लोग कौनसे रीति-रिवाज से मनाते हैं दीपावली पर्व, आइये जानते हैं

दीपावली सिर्फ सनातनधर्मी ही नहीं, बल्कि कई अन्य समाज व संप्रदायों के लोग भी मनाते हैं। फर्क केवल इतना है कि पर्व मनाने के पीछे सभी के कारण और परंपराएं अलग-अलग हैं, लेकिन इस पर्व पर सभी के घर-आंगन में खुशियों के दीप जलते हैं। इनका रंग और प्रकाश एकसा होता है। दीपावली की यही विशेषता है, जो रोशनी के माध्यम से समरसता, समृद्धि और सद्भाव का संदेश देती है। आइये जानते हैं... जैन, सिख, मलयाली, बौद्ध व सिंधी समाज कैसे अपने धार्मिक रीति-रिवाजों के साथ मनाते हैं पर्व।

सिख समाज...दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस के रूप में मनाते हैं खुशियां
सिख समाज में भी दिवाली दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस के रूप में मनाई जाती है। हमीदिया रोड नानकसर गुरुद्वारा प्रबंध कमेटी के अध्यक्ष परमवीर सिंह बताते हैं कि जहांगीर की कैद से सिखों के 6वें गुरु हरगोविंद साहब और उनके साथ कई हिंदू राजाओं को जब रिहा किया गया था। तब कार्तिक मास अमावस्या की रात थी। उसी के बाद से दिवाली को दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस के रूप में मनाते हैं।

जैन समाज... भगवान महावीर के मोक्ष निर्वाण दिवस पर पूजन
दिगंबर जैन पंचायत कमेटी के अध्यक्ष प्रमोद हिमांशु के मुताबिक 24वें तीर्थंकर भगवान महावीर का मोक्ष निर्वाण कार्तिक अमावस्या पर दीपावली के दिन हुआ था। अगले दिन 15 नवंबर को भगवान महावीर की पूजाकर दीप जलाए जाएंगे। चौक स्थित दिगंबर जैन मंदिर से शोभायात्रा निकलेगी और उन्हें निर्वाण लाड़ू चढ़ाया जाएगा। घरों व मंदिरों में लोग दीप जलाएंगे।

बौद्ध समाज...दीपावली के दिन गौतम बुद्ध तपस्या कर लौटे थे
दीपावली पर तथागत गौतम बुद्ध के प्रिय साथी अरहंत मुगलयान का निर्वाण हुआ था। गौतम बुद्ध भी इसी दिन तपस्या कर लौटे थे। कोलार बौद्ध विहार के भंते शाक्य पुत्र सागर बताते हैं कि उनकी याद में बुद्ध वंदना कर दीप जलाए जाते हैं। अशोक पाटिल ने बताया कि दीपावली पर कई भगवान बुद्ध की नई प्रतिमा लाकर घर में स्थापित करत हैं। बुद्ध विहारों में परित्राण पाठ भी किया जाता है।

सिंधी समाज- सिंधु नदी के तट पर दीप जलाने की है परंपरा
सिंधु भवन ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष जयपाल सचदेवा के मुताबिक दीपावली पर सिंधु नदी के तट पर भी दीप जलाने की परंपरा है। इसी को ध्यान में रखकर घरों में भगवान झूलेलाल, गणेश और लक्ष्मी पूजन कर देहरी-द्वारों पर दीप सजाए जाते हैं। सिंधु सेना के राकेश कुकरेजा ने बताया कि इस दिन घरों में परंपरागत रूप से सिंधी व्यजन, पकवान आदि बनाए जाते हैं।

मलयाली समाज...घरों व मंदिरों में सजाते हैं दीप मालिकाएं व रंगोली
मलयाली समाज के एसए पिल्लई ने बताया कि दीपावली पर भगवान अय्यप्पा की पूजा करते हैं। इस दौरान दीप मालिकाएं और रंगोली सजाई जाती है। तेलगु समाज में नरकासुर का पुतला बनाकर दहन करने की परंपरा भी है। इस दिन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने राक्षस नरकासुर का वध किया था। घरों में माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा और सजावट होती है।

बंगाली समाज... मां काली का पूजन और भजन- बंगाली एसोसिएशन टीटी नगर कालीबाड़ी के सचिव सलिल चटर्जी ने बताया कि दीपावली पर कालीबाड़ियों में मां काली की विशेष पूजा करते हैं। घर व मंदिरों में दीप जलाए जाते हैं। कई परिवारों में रात्रि जागरण कर मंत्र जाप साधना और भजन-कीर्तन किए जाने की भी परंपरा है।

