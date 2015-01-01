पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • On The Birth Anniversary Of Birsa Munda, Shivraj Said I Will Not Let The Vicious Cycle Of Conversion In Madhya Pradesh

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकार की सख्ती:बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती पर शिवराज ने कहा- प्रदेश में धर्मांतरण का कुचक्र नहीं चलने देंगे

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती पर जनजातीय संग्रहालय में हुए कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए।
  • सीएम ने विभाग का नाम बदलकर जनजातीय कार्य मंत्रालय किया
  • जबलपुुर में बनेगा भव्य स्मारक

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती पर कहा कि प्रदेश में धर्मांतरण के कुचक्र को नहीं चलने देंगे। सामाजिक न्याय हमारी प्रतिबद्धता है। सेवा कीजिए, लेकिन सेवा की आड़ में मुख्य धारा को कुंद करने की साजिश होगी, तो कामयाब नहीं होने देंगे।

सीएम ने जनजाति गौरव दिवस पर आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग का नाम बदलकर जनजातीय कार्य मंत्रालय करने की घोषणा की। साथ ही, रघुनाथ शाह, शंकर शाह जिन्हें अंग्रेजों ने तोप से बांधकर उड़ा दिया था, उनकी स्मृति में जबलपुर में 5 करोड़ की लागत से भव्य स्मारक बनाने का ऐलान भी किया।

सीएम शिवराज ने कहा कि 'आज भगवान बिरसा मुंडा की जयंती है। अंग्रेज जनजाति भाई-बहनों के जल, जंगल, जमीन छीनने लगे। चावल और महुआ पर भी टैक्स लगा दिये। धर्मांतरण करवाया जाने लगा, तो उन्होंने अपनी संस्कृति और परंपराओं की रक्षा के लिए विद्रोह कर दिया।'

सीएम ने कहा- 'कुछ लोगों ने जनजाति भाई-बहनों का नाम आदिम जाति रख दिया है। आज से आदिम जाति का नाम बदलकर जनजातीय कार्य मंत्रालय किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार सभी की है। सामाजिक समरसता मूल मंत्र है। वर्ग संघर्ष नहीं होने देंगे।

'बांटने की कोशिश करने वाले कामयाब नहीं होंगे'
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि 'हम जनजाति नायकों को सम्मान देंगे। हमारी जनजाति परंपरा भारत की मूल परंपरा है। कुछ लोग हमें बांटने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। हम सब एक हैं। अंग्रेजों द्वारा किए गए शोषण, अन्याय, अत्याचार के खिलाफ उन्होंने संघर्ष किया। बिरसा मुंडा ने अपनी संस्कृति और मूल्यों को खत्म नहीं होने दिया। वह प्रतिभाशाली थे। उनमें जबरदस्त मेधाशक्ति थी। उनको पढ़ाई कराने के लिए अंग्रेजों ने उनका धर्मांतरण कराया, लेकिन वो जल्दी ही समझ गए और वापस मुख्य धारा में आ गए।'

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें