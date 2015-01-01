पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीठे पटाखे:इस दिवाली पर रस्सी बम और अनार फोड़ेंगे नहीं बल्कि खाएंगे, इससे नहीं होगा पर्यावरण का नुकसान

भोपाल15 मिनट पहले
चाॅकलेट और मावा का उपयोग कर तैयार किए गए खाने वाले पटाखे।
  • शहर में होम मेकर्स ने अलग-अलग किस्म और स्वाद, स्वास्थ को देखते हुए तैयार किए क्रेकर्स
  • इस दीवाली पर धुआं छोड़ने वाले पटाखों की बजाए मिठास भरे पटाखों की डिमांड बढ़ी

दीवाली का नाम आते ही पटाखे खुद-ब-खुद दिमाग में आ जाते हैं। क्योंकि पटाखों को दीवाली का पर्याय मना जाता है और ये भी सभी जानते है कि पटाखे जलाने से पर्यावरण को बहुत ज्यादा नुकसान होता है, लेकिन अगर हम कहें कि इस बार पटाखों से पर्यावरण को कोई नुकसान नही होगा तो आप लोग सोच में पड़ जाएंगे। जिन पटाखों हम बात कर रहे हैं। दरअसल उन पटाखों को जलाना नहीं बल्कि खाना हैं।इ​​​​​​स

दीवाली मार्केट में पटाखा चॉकलेट आई हैं...यह चॉकलेट बिल्कुल पटाखें की तरह हैं... इन चॉकलेट की सूरत में आपको अनार बम, चकरी बम, सुतली बम, रॉकेट तमाम तरह के बम मिलेंगे। सबसे खास

बात यह चॉकलेट बम एक दम हाइजेनिक तरह से बनाई जाती है.... आखिर कैसे बनती हैं ये चॉकलेट बम।

सिटी बेस्ड होम बेकर्स ने दीपावली के लिए क्रेकर्स बॉक्स बनाएं हैं, जिसमें चकरी, रॉकेट, लड़ी, रस्सी बम, माचिस बम, सुतली बम जैसे पटाखे रखे हैं। खास बात यह है कि यह पटाखे खाने के लिए हैं। इन पटाखों के ऊपर दीवाली की थीम और चॉकलेट रैपर्स पर बम नजर आ रहे हैं। होम मेकर्स की मानें तो इस दीवाली आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हुए हैं या फिर पीछले साल से इस बार ज्यादा डिमांड हैं। जिसमें इस बार 30 प्रतिशत की सेल बढ़ी है। जहां पहले एक दिन में 100 बॉक्स सेल होते थे इस बार वही 130 बॉक्स हो गए हैं।

मिठास देने के लिए बनाए चॉकलेट क्रैकर्स

चॉको एंड नट्नीस की मनीषा वलेछानी ने बताया कि कोरोना काल है और पटाखे चलाने से प्रदूषण भ्फी लता है। तो मैंने सोचा कि इस तनाव भरे माहौल में कुछ ऐसा किया जाए कि लोगों की जिंदगी में खुशियां और मिठास लाई जाए। तब मैंने क्रैकर्स शेप में चॉकलेट बनाई। जो काफी पसंद की गई। इसके बाद मैंने एफबी और इंस्टा पर चॉको एंड नट्स नाम से पेज बनाया। जहां लोगों के आर्डर आने लगे। इस तरह यह सिलसिला शुरु हाे गया।

आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हो गए

केक फेरी होम मेकर चारू मुद्गल ने बताया कि इस दीवाली फायरवर्क्स चॉकलेट बॉक्स की डिमांड बहुत है। इस बॉक्स को देखते ही दिल खुश हो जाता है, क्योंकि रंग बरंगी पटाखा पैकिंग में चॉकलेट्स रखी होती हैं। पटाखे की रैपिंग वाली चॉकलेट होती हैं। इस बार आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हो गए हैं। हमने मिठाई के फ्लेवर में क्रेकर साथ ही गन चॉकलेट बच्चे सबसे ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। इसमें कोको बटर होता है। इस बार छोटे बड़े बॉक्स मिलाकर 3 हजार बॉक्स सेल कर चुके हैं। जिसमें अलग-अलग कलर और साइज के छोटे-बड़े पटाखों के भीतर रसमलाई फ्लेवर चॉकलेट के अंदर, नटेला, स्टॉबेरी, टैंगी ऑरेंज, गुलकंद चॉकलेट, पान चॉकलेट्स, बटरस्कॉच, एल्मड्स रॉक्स जैसे चॉकलेट रखी गई हैं।

चॉकलेट और मावा का इस्तेमाल कर बनाई फजवहीं

होम मेकर निशा बलवानी ने कहा इस बार फज तैयार किया गया है जिसमें किटकेट फज, रोज फज, पान, आम के साथ अन्य फ्लेवर के फज बना जा सकते हैं। चॉकलेट और मावा का इस्तेमाल करके तैयार किया है। साथ ही इसमें अलग अलग फ्लेवर भी हैं। फज के साथ गुलकंद और चॉकलेट की बॉल तैयार की है। इसे फोड़ने पर अंदर चॉकलेट और गुलकंद मिलेगा। वहीं छोटे-छोटे कप केक के ऊपर फॉन्डेंट वर्क यानी शुगर और दूसरे इडेबल फूड आइटम्स से फुलझड़ी, रॉकेट, चकरी, लड़ी, दीपक, स्वास्तिक, फूल बनाए जा रहे हैं।एनर्जी बूस्टर जैसे इंग्रीडिएंट्स डाले होम मेकर सविता राजदेव ने कहा दीवाली गिफ्ट को लेकर जो प्रोडक्ट्स सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किए जा रहे हैं वो हैं कस्टमाइज्ड गिफ्ट हैंपर्स। इसमें एक से बढ़कर एक डिजाइन के पटाखे हैं। इन पटाखों में एनर्जी बूस्टर जैसे इंग्रीडिएंट्स डाले जाते हैं। जो अट्रेक्टिव लगते हैं। इसी वजह से पसंद किए जा रहे हैं। गिफ्ट के लिए सबसे ज्यादा इसे खरीदा जा रहा है। घर परा बना होने से इसकी सेल बढ़ी है। साथ ही हाइजीन का ख्याल रहा जा रहा है जिसमें साफ सफाई और फ्रेश सामान का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। रखी हुई सामग्री का इस्तेमाल नही करते हैं। वहीं कैलोरी का भी ख्याल रख रह रहे हैं। एक पटाखे से चॉकलेट से 100 कैलोरी मिलती है। इस बार 30 प्रतिशत सेल बढ़ी है।

