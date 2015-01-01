पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिवीजन टेस्ट का हाल:7% विद्यार्थी ही स्कूल में दे रहे परीक्षा बाकी घर ले जाकर हल कर रहे पेपर

भोपाल31 मिनट पहले
सराेजिनी नायडू स्कूल।
  • सरोजिनी नायडू स्कूल में 1038 में से 78 छात्राएं ही पहुंचीं
  • ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन दोनों ही मोड में लिया जा रहा है रिवीजन टेस्ट

शिवाजी नगर स्थित सराेजिनी नायडू स्कूल के बाहर तीन टेबल व कुर्सियाें पर बैठीं शिक्षिकाएं। अंदर 5 कमराें में परीक्षा दे रहे 78 विद्यार्थी। इनमें से 9वीं, 10वीं के 38 और 11वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के 40 विद्यार्थी। यह नजारा शनिवार काे इस स्कूल में था।

यहां दर्ज 1038 में 78 छात्र ही शनिवार काे रिवीजन टेस्ट देने स्कूल पहुंचे थे। प्राचार्य सुरेश खांडेकर ने बताया कि 9वीं 10वीं के 300 और 11वीं-12वीं के 301 बच्चे स्कूल आकर पेपर घर ले गए। बाकी विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन परीक्षा में शामिल हाे रहे हैं। जहांगीराबाद स्थित महाराणा प्रताप स्कूल की स्थिति भी कुछ ऐसी ही थी।

शुक्रवार के मुकाबले शनिवार को स्कूल पहुंचकर परीक्षा देने वाले विद्यार्थियों की संख्या 35% कम हो गई। डीईओ नितिन सक्सेना का कहना है कि यह परीक्षा ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन दाेनाें माेड से ली जा रही है। विद्यार्थियाें के सामने दाेनाें विकल्प हैं, वे स्कूल से पेपर घर ले जाकर भी हल करके उत्तर पुस्तिका स्कूल में जमा कर सकते हैं। परीक्षा ओपन बुक पैटर्न पर ली जा रही है।

